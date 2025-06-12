Ottawa Redblacks to start Matthew Shiltz, Charlie Ringland against Alouettes

The Ottawa Redblacks will have two new players in the starting lineup when they host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

Matthew Shiltz will start under centre in place of Dru Brown, who suffered a hip injury during last week’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Head coach Bob Dyce indicated this week that Brown’s injury isn’t expected to keep him out long term.

Shiltz dressed for 10 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, going 0-2 as a starter. The 32-year-old product of Butler University completed 34-of-62 pass attempts for 438 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 14 times for 133 yards and a score. He joined the Redblacks as a free agent in February.

The native of St. Charles, Ill. has thrown for 4,795 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions over seven CFL seasons as a member of the Alouettes, Tiger-Cats, and Stampeders. He has also rushed 115 times for 758 yards and five scores.

Ringland will make his first career CFL start at safety in place of Alonzo Addae, who has been ruled out for the year.

The six-foot-one, 198-pound defender dressed for nine games with the B.C. Lions last season, recording one special teams tackle. He was released by the team last month and immediately signed with the Redblacks.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. appeared in 38 collegiate games at the University of Saskatchewan, recording 97 total tackles, 15 pass knockdowns, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Redblacks aren’t making any other changes to their starting lineup, though there are a few more roster moves. Simon Chaves will take over from the injured Peter Adjey at long snapper, while Canadian newcomers Luther Hakunavanhu and Dayton Black will dress in depth roles after joining the team earlier this week.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.