Offensive starters Charleston Rambo, Nick Callender out for Montreal Alouettes vs. Redblacks

The Montreal Alouettes will be without two offensive starters when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night as boundary wideout Charleston Rambo and left tackle Nick Callender have both been ruled out.

Rambo practiced all week but has been placed on the suspended list after leaving the team for personal reasons. According to Didier Ormejuste of RDS, he is expected to return next week.

The 25-year-old native of Cedar Hill, Tex. made three catches for 36 yards in last week’s season-opening win over the Toronto Argonauts. As a CFL rookie in 2024, he made 61 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns.

Callender has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing practice this week with a foot injury. The 30-year-old has started 55 of the 58 games he has played for the Alouettes since 2021, including last week, and has earned East Division all-star honours in each of the last two seasons.

Kick returner James Letcher Jr., who has caught just four passes for 21 yards in 22 career CFL games, will get the start at receiver in place of Rambo. Rookie Des Holmes will step in at left tackle and make his first career start. He attended training camp with the Redblacks in 2023 and 2024 but failed to make the final roster. American linebacker K.D. Davis will also come onto the roster in a backup capacity.

The Montreal Alouettes (1-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.