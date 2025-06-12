3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 2 is here

Week 2 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, bringing with it a full slate of games from across the country. The Edmonton Elks are on a bye but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are ready to go after sitting out Week 1.

Montreal reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara is off to a perfect 4-0 start straight-up and against the spread, so let’s see if he can keep it up. Here are our picks for Week 2 in the CFL.

Thursday, June 12: B.C. Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+2.5) — 8:30 p.m. EDT

Chris Streveler will get the start under centre for the Blue Bombers as Zach Collaros serves his one-game suspension and the offensive line in front of him looks a little banged up as Eric Lofton is out and Patrick Neufeld is a game-time decision. The Lions are coming off a short week, though franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke looked sharp in his season debut, throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a big win over the Elks.

ABBOTT: Even with how good the Lions looked last week, I’d probably pick the Bombers at home if all other things were equal. Chris Streveler starting at QB means they’re not.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: B.C. looked good last week while the Bombers just watched. That said, the Bombers had time to just watch.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: If Collaros wasn’t suspended for failing to check his phone in a timely manner, I’d be taking the boys in blue. Without him, it’s not even a question.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: This game could be a dandy depending on what we see out of Chris Streveler. Otherwise, one team has a severe QB advantage.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Bombers without Zach Collaros are a completely different team. I don’t see how they can contain Nathan Rourke for 60 minutes.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Blue Bombers are a better team than they were last year but Nathan Rourke is the best player in the CFL right now.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: Rourke continues to show he has bounced back to his old form. Collaros would make this closer but Streveler will Streveler.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Lions answered a lot of questions in Week 1, but the Bombers are a much different test. Homefield should be enough of an advantage for Winnipeg this week.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: Collaros being out is a big loss but the CFL’s loudest crowd should be enough to bring it home against a Leo squad that doesn’t do well in that park.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: It took B.C a little while to get going but they were dominant when they did. Winnipeg had time to rest but they’re not yet up to regular-season speed.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 7, Winnipeg 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 7, Winnipeg 3.

Friday, June 13: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks (-1.5) — 7:30 p.m. EDT

Dru Brown is out due to a hip injury he sustained in last week’s loss to Saskatchewan, giving way to Matthew Shiltz. The journeyman went 0-2 as a starter with Calgary last season and has thrown 21 touchdown passes to 20 interceptions over 89 career games. The Alouettes dominated Toronto in their season-opener as homegrown running back Sean Thomas-Erlington rumbled for 86 yards along the ground and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund scooped and scored for a defensive touchdown.

ABBOTT: Dru Brown is out and his squad is about to face the CFL’s most aggressive defence. That’s a recipe to make Ottawa the best 0-2 team in the league.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: If 400-plus passing yards and playing against an injury-decimated offensive line couldn’t get Ottawa a win last week, they won’t be good enough to beat Montreal.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: Ottawa will come out fired up and looking to feed off a rowdy home crowd, but I’m not sure I believe there’s a Matthew Shiltz revenge game incoming.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: Even with Brown, Ottawa would be in tough against this Alouettes defence.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Without Brown, I don’t see how the home team can beat the Alouettes. I don’t think this will be close.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes are the best, most complete team in the CFL right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: I want to pick Ottawa but Brown being out and the secondary not being settled yet makes me think Alexander will find big plays.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Ottawa’s comeback attempt last week was fun, but they struggled for most of that game. Montreal is not a team to try to get back on track against.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: The Alouettes defence is amazing but their offence is still finding itself. Not enough to beat a good team on the road.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: The Alouettes win a close game with their sack-happy, aggressive pass rush and move to 2-0.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 9, Ottawa 1.

Saturday, June 14: Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts (-3.5) — 4:00 p.m. EDT

Vernon Adams Jr. has breathed new life into Calgary’s offence, even if he threw two interceptions in his Stampeders debut. The team will face a tougher test against Toronto’s defence this week, though the Argonauts will need to score more points if they hope to come out with their first win of the year. Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle was shaky at best in his season debut, while the ineffectiveness of running back duo Deonta McMahon and Miyan Williams has made some question the release of Ka’Deem Carey.

ABBOTT: Chad Kelly is likely out but Wynton McManis being nicked up is an equivalent concern. I like Calgary regardless, but it won’t be close if those two can’t play.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: The Stamps put up the highest point total of Week 1 while effectively grounding last season’s best QB. Get your money in while they are still dogs.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Death, taxes, and the Argos winning at home.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: I’m going against the grain here for the heck of it. I believe Ryan Dinwiddie won’t let his team be that out of it two weeks in a row.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos will somehow respond after their loss against the Alouettes, but it in the end, Vernon Adams Jr. will find a way to win it for Calgary.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: The Argonauts will be the better team by the end of the season but right now it’s all Stampeders.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: V.A. and Calgary’s offence is the difference here.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: I don’t want to overreact to one game but the Stamps looked impressive against Hamilton, while Toronto struggled against Montreal. I’ll roll with V.A. as an underdog.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: The Stamps are going to surprise some people this year and V.A. is rolling a lot sooner than I thought he would.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: Calgary’s performance should not be overshadowed by Hamilton’s poor showing. V.A. threw for nearly 300 yards, and the defence shut Hamilton down.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 8, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 8, Toronto 2.

Saturday, June 14: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+3.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Roughriders got off to a red-hot start in Week 1 and they got some good news on the injury front as Rolan Milligan Jr. and A.J. Ouellette look like they’ll be ready to return to the lineup soon — possibly even this week against Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats, meanwhile, had a disastrous first game as they made critical mistakes on offence, defence, and special teams in a one-sided loss to Calgary, which explains why they’re home underdogs this week.

ABBOTT: Hamilton may have fallen flat in Week 1 but the oddsmakers are out to lunch on this one. Saskatchewan’s lineup is being held together with scotch tape.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: The Tiger-Cats kept Bo clean and his receivers dropped the ball more than once last week. Give me an early-season upset.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: This one is going to get ugly, fast.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: Hamilton is always a tough place for the Riders to play. This one should be a high-scoring affair.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This game shouldn’t be close. The Tiger-Cats have too many flaws at the moment, while the Riders have built some positive momentum.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Tiger-Cats are better than they showed last week but the Roughriders are the real deal.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: The Riders are banged up and the Tiger-Cats will want a better showing than last week for their home opener.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: The Riders let Ottawa back into their Week 1 matchup but overall they looked quite sharp. Hamilton left their game with more questions with answers.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Riders should consider giving A.J. Ouellette a vet week if they have concerns about him not finishing the game. Regardless, they should be able to run on Hamilton’s defence.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: Which version of the Ticats will we get Saturday? A home upset would be par for the course in Steeltown, but a Riders win feels more likely.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 6, Hamilton 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 6, Hamilton 4.

2025 records (straight-up)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 4-0

BALLANTINE — 3-1

HODGE — 3-1

HOSKINS — 3-1

McGUIRE — 3-1

THOMAS — 3-1

ABBOTT — 2-2

FILOSO — 2-2

GASSON — 2-2

KLEIN — 2-2

2025 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 4-0

BALLANTINE — 2-2

GASSON — 2-2

HOSKINS — 2-2

KLEIN — 2-2

McGUIRE — 2-2

ABBOTT — 1-3

FILOSO — 1-3

THOMAS — 1-3

HODGE — 0-4