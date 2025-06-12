16 thoughts on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ impressive season-opening win over B.C.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the B.C. Lions by a score of 34-20 in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night. Below are my thoughts on the game.

The Strevolution

All eyes were on Chris Streveler for Winnipeg’s season-opener with Zach Collaros serving his league-issued one-game suspension. The gregarious quarterback showed signs of improvement as a passer during the preseason and wasted no time making a great throw on Thursday night, hitting Nic Demski for a 20-yard touchdown in the middle of the end zone to open the scoring.

WHAT A START pic.twitter.com/Ob2qA0IeTd — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) June 13, 2025

The fast start proved not to be a mirage as Streveler finished the night 15-of-24 for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. For context, he threw for only 127 yards in his lone start last year, a 25-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also wasn’t reliant on his legs as he ran the ball only two times for nine yards.

It wasn’t a perfect night for the 30-year-old. In the first quarter, he looked for Kevens Clercius on second-and-nine but couldn’t find the window between two defenders and Deontai Williams almost made a diving interception. One quarter later, Garry Peters fought through a quick out route intended for Dalton Schoen and intercepted the pass.

On the whole, however, Streveler’s performance was impressive — particularly for a backup who has struggled to push the ball downfield at times.

In the third quarter, he made a decent throw to Keric Wheatfall up the sideline to convert on second-and-nine to get the Blue Bombers out of the shadow of their own goal posts. Five plays later, he threw a beautiful ball to Wheatfall for a 30-yard touchdown. Early in the fourth quarter, Streveler found time and hit Nic Demski for a second score near the back of the end zone.

Streveler’s popularity in Winnipeg can’t be understated. Pregame, he was introduced after Brady Oliveira — a guy who was born and raised in Winnipeg, rescues dogs, and is the CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player — and arguably got the bigger cheer.

The veteran does have some detractors, however, who don’t believe he throws the ball well enough for a professional quarterback. Streveler doesn’t appear to spend any time focusing on the outside noise.

“People are always going to say what they want to say, and it’s just not something that I pay attention to,” he said postgame. “I care about what the people in that room think about me, and that’s the way I try to play the game — to honour them. I don’t care how many yards I pass for, I don’t care about any of that. I just care about winning football games. People are always gonna have things to say and I don’t even think about that.”

If he continues to sling the ball like he did in Week 1, Streveler’s folk hero status in Winnipeg will only continue to grow.

Brady goes down, Peterson ramps up

Brady Oliveira ripped off a 43-yard run on Winnipeg’s opening drive, which was the longest carry of his career. One play later, he left the field and received attention from medical staff on the bench before leaving for the locker room. About an hour later, the Blue Bombers ruled him out for the rest of the game due to an upper-body injury.

Canadian rookie Matthew Peterson took over from Oliveira and performed admirably given the circumstance, rushing 23 times for 130 yards and one touchdown. The native of Brooks, Alta. was a first-team U Sports All-Canadian at the University of Alberta but this was his first professional game after Winnipeg acquired his rights from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats via trade in April.

WHAT A RUN BY THE ROOKIE#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/Va9zIeHvYr — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 13, 2025

Peterson’s best play came on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Chris Kolankowski made a great block at the second level, then Peterson made a slick move to dodge defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper in the open field.

If Oliveira is out long-term, fans will be clamouring for preseason standout Quinton Cooley to get into the starting lineup. The problem is the ratio — if Cooley starts at running back, Winnipeg will have to swap a Canadian for an American elsewhere.

General manager Kyle Walters admitted during the offseason that the team’s ratio flexibility is diminished and that’s already evident after only one game. Peterson’s strong performance should boost the confidence of the team’s fans and second-year fullback Michael Chris-Ike is perfectly capable of running the ball, too.

Regardless, there’s no doubt that the Blue Bombers will miss Oliveira and their lost ratio flexibility if he’s out long-term.

On the defence

Rourke told the media in B.C. earlier this week that having a head coach — more on Buck Pierce in a moment — who knew Winnipeg’s defence was “helpful.” Based on his performance in the first half, it didn’t look helpful at all.

The Blue Bombers dominated the Lions offence for almost the entire first half, getting a sack from Kyrie Wilson and an interception from Marquise Bridges. Rourke was two-of-eleven for 10 yards and a pick when he hit Ayden Eberhardt on a 49-yard bomb near the end of the first half, which he converted into a rushing touchdown six plays later.

The only real miscue from Winnipeg’s defence in the opening 30 minutes came when Rourke scampered for a 36-yard gain midway through the first quarter. Jordan Younger rushed four on the play but no one was able to dent the pocket. Finally, when Willie Jefferson made an inside move, Rourke exploited the lack of contain by sprinting around the edge. Deatrick Nichols took a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty at the end of the play, which tacked on another 15 yards.

Jamal Parker, who has taken over at safety from Brandon Alexander, had a tough rep in the second half as he was in coverage on Keon Hatcher when Rourke hit the veteran receiver for a 77-yard touchdown. Nichols was in good position in coverage but appeared to lose his footing right as the ball arrived, allowing Hatcher to make the catch relatively uncontested and stroll into the end zone.

Winnipeg had a bust in coverage on B.C.’s next possession as Hatcher was left wide on a deep crossing route, which he extended after the catch thanks to missed tackles from Marquise Bridges and Evan Holm.

As an aside, some pundits have argued that more CFL teams should play American offensive linemen because Canadians aren’t good enough. Based on how Winnipeg dominated B.C.’s offensive line, which features an unheard-of four Americans, it might be time to put that argument to bed.

The Buck stops here

Buck Pierce made his first official trip back to Winnipeg on Thursday night as the new head coach of the B.C. Lions. The 43-year-old spent four seasons with the Blue Bombers as a quarterback before an eleven-year stint on the coaching staff, working his way up to the role of offensive coordinator following the 2019 season.

A video commemorating Pierce’s time in Winnipeg was played early in the game, which drew a strong ovation from the crowd. Unfortunately for the veteran coach, it came shortly after his team allowed a four-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on Winnipeg’s opening possession.

Pierce had the Lions playing well in their Week 1 win over the Edmonton Elks, a game in which they overcame a slow start in the first half. B.C. was definitely better in the second half again this week but they’re going to have to find a well to start stronger in the weeks to come if they’re going to make noise in the West Division.

Hogan’s Heroes

Jason Hogan, Winnipeg’s new offensive coordinator, spoke to the media earlier this week and promised an offence that would be “exciting for the fans” and “different from every other coordinator in (the CFL).”

After posting 438 yards of net offence and 34 points without arguably its two best players, it seems safe to say that Hogan’s offence accomplished what it set out to do in game one.

Where the Wheatfall(s)

Keric Wheatfall flashed in his regular-season debut last year and again during the preseason. After beating out free-agent addition Dillon Mitchell for a starting job, it doesn’t appear as though Wheatfall will relinquish it anytime soon.

The 26-year-old target made five catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He made Garry Peters, one of the CFL’s best cornerbacks, look foolish on multiple plays, including on a fourth-quarter slant that he took 32 yards.

The Blue Bombers needed a young receiver to step up following the departure of Kenny Lawler and it appears they have their guy.

Return to basics

24-year-old rookie Trey Vaval handled the return duties for Winnipeg in his first career game and wasted no time making an impact play, reversing field on an early punt return for a 25-yard gain up the sideline. His second return was negated by penalty, though he initially managed 16 yards despite facing immediate heat from B.C. defenders.

Vaval’s third return went for only 11 yards but he made a great play to charge on the ball and catch it in the air, resulting in a net punt of only 28 yards. He finally broke a big return near the midway point of the third quarter when he brought a kickoff back 41 yards into B.C. territory. Three plays later, Sergio Castillo nailed a 50-yard field goal.

Disaster almost struck near the start of the third quarter when Vaval sprinted across the field to secure a punt and narrowly missed, allowing the ball to bounce off him and land on the turf. He was able to hop on it before an oncoming B.C. defender but the play left Winnipeg to scrimmage at their own two-yard line.

Overall, it was a strong debut for Vaval, his one muff aside.

Jermaine Jackson, B.C.’s rookie returner, tweaked his knee in warmups, leaving Robert Carter Jr. and Stanley Berryhill III to handle the return duties. Winnipeg’s cover units were close to perfect as Michael Ayers led the way with three tackles.

The group’s best play of the night came from second-year fullback Michael Chris-Ike, who popped the ball loose on a fourth-quarter return from Berryhill. Vaval recovered on the play, giving Winnipeg possession at B.C.’s 35-yard line.

Sergi-OH!

Sergio Castillo had a tough fourth quarter, missing a fourth-quarter 47-yard field goal attempt and doinking a convert attempt off the upright.

It wasn’t all bad for the veteran kicker, however, as he nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter, which restored a two-score lead for Winnipeg. He finished the game two-of-three on field goals and three-of-four on converts.

Double picks

Marquise Bridges won the starting job at field-side cornerback where he was tasked with replacing free-agent departure Tyrell Ford, who was a ballhawk last season.

It didn’t take Bridges long to notch his first interception as he picked off a pass that went through the hands of Ayden Eberhardt on B.C.’s second possession. In the fourth quarter, he grabbed another pick when a scrambling Jeremiah Masoli, who was on in relief of Rourke, threw an errant pass near the sideline.

Ford nabbed seven interceptions in 2024. After one game in 2025, Bridges has two.

Long shots

Long snapper Mike Benson left the game due to injury, leaving veteran linebacker Shayne Gauthier to handle the duties. Winnipeg’s punting game didn’t appear to skip a beat following the change, which is a credit to Gauthier’s versatility.

The Blue Bombers released promising long snapper Ian Leroux out of Laval University as part of their final cuts after training camp. If Benson misses any time, it seems likely that Leroux will be back in Winnipeg in time for next week.

Packed house

Princess Auto Stadium was electric from the word go on Thursday night as a sold-out crowd of 32,343 rocked the stands. It was the first sellout of the CFL season as Montreal and B.C. fell just shy of sellouts in Week 1 and Saskatchewan was under 80 percent capacity.

Winnipeg set a franchise attendance record last year with 31,196 fans per game, though the season-opener fell over 2,000 fans shy of a sellout. It’s early, obviously, but improving on last year’s opening crowd puts the Blue Bombers on pace to set another record in 2025.

Long time coming

Collin Kornelson spent seven years with the University of Manitoba Bisons and fought through injuries many of those seasons to record 101 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass knockdown over 31 games.

The product of St. Paul’s High School was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 CFL Draft but he went back to school that year and again in 2024 after attending training camp with the Blue Bombers. On Thursday, he played his first career CFL game after beating out Tanner Schmekel, who was drafted one round ahead of him, for a spot on the active roster.

There’s something to be said about perseverance and Kornelson has a lot of it.

The Trews About Rock & Roll

The Trews played the halftime show on Thursday night. Admittedly, the sound quality inside the press box is terrible — everything is far too echoey — but the band sounds as good as ever. All these years later, “Not Ready To Go” still slaps.

Tackle hunger

The Blue Bombers are collecting food donations at each of Princess Auto Stadium’s four gates all season long with those who contribute being entered to win one of three prize packs. This cause was near and dear to the heart of late CFL offensive lineman and TSN analyst Chris Schultz, so bringing a tin for bin is a way to not only help out people in need but honour a departed legend.

Next up

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-1) on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Zach Collaros should be back in the starting lineup after serving his one-game suspension on Thursday.

This will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the Blue Bombers and Lions this year, which means the season series will be up for grabs. It seems like a mistake by the CFL’s schedule-makers to not have divisional rivals play against one another after Week 3 but this would hardly be the first time the league had a bizarre scheduling quirk.