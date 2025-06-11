Winnipeg Blue Bombers scratch Dillon Mitchell for season-opener against B.C. Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have set their roster for Thursday’s matchup against the B.C. Lions and it doesn’t include veteran receiver Dillon Mitchell.

The 28-year-old, who caught 130 passes for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons in Edmonton, has been moved to the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch. Keric Wheatfall, who caught two touchdown passes during the preseason, will start at boundary wide receiver as part of a receiving corps that also includes Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski, Jerreth Sterns, and Kevens Clercius.

Two-time CFL M.O.P. quarterback Zach Collaros will not play against the Lions due to a one-game suspension he received just prior to training camp, leaving Chris Streveler in the No. 1 role. The 30-year-old, who went 1-0 as a starter in 2024, will be backed up under centre by second-year passer Terry Wilson and rookie Chase Artopoeus.

Veteran offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld has been listed as a game-time decision at right guard, while Kendall Randolph will start at right tackle in place of an injured Eric Lofton. Micah Vanterpool will start at left guard, giving the Blue Bombers three American starters along the offensive line.

On the defensive line, Devin Adams will start at defensive tackle alongside Jake Thomas. Jamal Woods, who started 14 games last year, has been placed on the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch. The starting defensive ends will be veterans Willie Jefferson and James Vaughters.

Winnipeg’s starting linebackers have remained the same from last year, though top CFL draft picks Connor Shay and Jaylen Smith were added to improve the unit’s depth.

Jamal Parker will start at safety, a spot that was vacated by veteran Brandon Alexander, while Marquise Bridges has won the starting job at field-side cornerback. Trey Vaval, his backup, will handle return duties.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.