Two-time U Sports All-Canadian Kolade Amusan announces retirement

National defensive lineman Kolade Amusan has announced his retirement from football.

The six-foot-one, 247-pound defender signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after going unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft but was released partway through training camp.

Born in Woodbury, Minn., Amusan qualified for National status in the CFL after spending three seasons at the University of Windsor. He recorded 52 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 23 career games with the Lancers and was a two-time first-team OUA all-star and two-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian.

“God blessed me with 15 years of doing what I love,” he wrote in a statement. “I appreciate every single person who has been a part of the journey. The game has brought so many blessings and lessons and it’s taken me way further than I could ever imagine and that puts me at peace to hang the cleats up.”

Amusan started his collegiate career at the University of South Dakota in 2017 before transferring to Highland Community College in 2019. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program located in Grand Rapids, Mich.