Ottawa Redblacks rule out Dru Brown for Week 2 against Montreal Alouettes

Dru Brown will not play for the Ottawa Redblacks this week due to injury, though it doesn’t appear he will be out long term.

“Matt (Shiltz) will start (this week),” head coach Bob Dyce told the media on Wednesday. “If I were to hazard a guess, I would think (Brown) could be ready for Week 3.”

Brown suffered a hip injury late during the team’s season-opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, though he didn’t miss any snaps. The 28-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. completed 34-of-41 pass attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-26 loss in Riderville.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound passer went 8-6-1 as a starter in 2024, his first season with the Redblacks, throwing for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards.

Shiltz dressed for 10 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, going 0-2 as a starter. The native of St. Charles, Ill. completed 34-of-62 pass attempts for 438 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 14 times for 133 yards and a score.

The 32-year-old product of Butler University has thrown for 4,795 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions over seven CFL seasons as a member of the Alouettes, Tiger-Cats, and Stampeders. He has also rushed 115 times for 758 yards and five scores.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.