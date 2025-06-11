‘I feel awful for him’: Ottawa Redblacks rule out Canadian DB Alonzo Addae for season

The Ottawa Redblacks have ruled out Canadian defensive back Alonzo Addae for the rest of the 2025 season due to an elbow injury.

“I feel for Alonzo because the way he was playing, the way he was communicating in the secondary — I know how much work he put in this offseason,” head coach Bob Dyce told the media on Wednesday. “I feel awful for him. I know he’ll come back strong, he’s very strong mentally and he’ll battle through this.”

Addae started 14 games at safety for the Redblacks in 2024, recording 37 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and two interceptions. The 27-year-old native of Pickering, Ont. joined the team in 2022 after being selected in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft out of West Virginia University.

Charlie Ringland is expected to take over the starting job at safety from Addae. The native of Winnipeg, Man. dressed for nine teams with the B.C. Lions last season, recording one special teams tackle. He was released by the team last month and immediately signed with the Redblacks.

“(Ringland) has come in and has a great understanding of Coach Fields’ defence back there,” said Dyce. “We’ll get him working with (strong-side linebacker) Adarius (Pickett) with the communication of the calls and lining up the secondary. He’s to the spot, he’s quick, and has a great understanding. Just like everything, you’ve got to make sure you finish while you’re out there.”

The six-foot-one, 198-pound defender appeared in 38 collegiate games at the University of Saskatchewan, recording 97 total tackles, 15 pass knockdowns, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Redblacks have ruled out offensive linemen Sam Carson, Eric Starczala, and Zack Pelehos for Friday’s game, though veteran linebacker Frankie Griffin is available to return after missing the season-opener due to a knee injury.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.