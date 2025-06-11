Former all-star CFL pass-rusher Swift Burch III dead at 55

Former CFL defensive lineman Swift Burch had died at the age of 55.

The native of Washington, D.C. played eight seasons as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Montreal Alouettes. He recorded 318 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, 60 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and one interception over 133 career regular-season games.

The six-foot-four, 255-pound defender was Toronto’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 1994. In 2000, he was named All-East Division as a member of the Alouettes. He remains tied for fifth all-time on Montreal’s franchise sack list.

In May, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in support of the Burch family, stating that Swift had entered hospice care with stage four cancer. Donations can be made here.

The Alouettes released the following statement on Wednesday: “We would like to extend our sincere condolances to the family and friends of former Alouettes defensive lineman Swift Burch III.”