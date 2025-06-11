Edmonton Elks DL Noah Curtis undergoes surgery for torn ACL, season over

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Noah Curtis has announced that his season is over after undergoing ACL surgery on his left knee.

The six-foot-five, 302-pound defender recorded 21 defensive tackles and six sacks over 17 regular-season games last season, his second with the Elks. He made 12 starts at defensive tackle and five starts at defensive end.

“My 2025 season has unfortunately ended before it even started,” he wrote in a statement. “Got hit with a torn ACL and bone bruise in my left knee. Some nights I’ve doubted myself. Some nights I cried wondering why this happened to me, but God always has a plan and I’m gonna come back even stronger from this injury.”

The 26-year-old was born in Riviera Beach, Fla. but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother, who is from Port Dover, Ont. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Keiser University, an NAIA program located in West Palm Beach, Fla. As a CFL rookie, Curtis made 23 defensive tackles and two sacks over 18 regular-season games.

The Elks (0-1) are currently on a bye after opening the season with a 31-14 loss to the B.C. Lions in Vancouver.