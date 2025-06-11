B.C. Lions make two roster changes ahead of matchup with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The B.C. Lions have kept their roster relatively consistent for Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

All 24 starters are being carried over from last week when the Lions knocked off the visiting Edmonton Elks by a score of 31-14. Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the win, two of which went to second-year receiver Stanley Berryhill III.

Canadian offensive lineman Tyler Packer is dressing in a depth role after missing the season-opener due to a shoulder injury, while American linebacker Devin Richardson has been promoted from the practice roster. B.C. will once again start four American offensive linemen, only this time there will be two Canadian backups.

American linebacker Jeremy Lewis has come off the roster, as has Canadian linebacker Deshawn Stevens. Neither player practiced this week due to injury and both have been moved to the one-game injured list.

Players who remain out for the Lions include Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair (shoulder), Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault (leg), and American linebacker Josh Woods (knee). Auclair and Woods are on the one-game injured list, while Foucault is on the six-game injured list.

The Lions went 1-2 against Winnipeg in 2024, splitting the two meetings at Princess Auto Stadium.

The B.C. Lions (1-0) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-0) on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.