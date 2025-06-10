Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out OL Eric Lofton for season-opener against B.C. Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without starting offensive lineman Eric Lofton when the team hosts the B.C. Lions on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

The 32-year-old native of Lumberton, N.J. started all 18 regular-season games at right tackle for the Blue Bombers in 2024, helping the team finish fifth league-wide in sacks allowed (36) and third in rushing yards per game (111.7). He also started the West Final against Saskatchewan and the Grey Cup against Toronto.

The six-foot-four, 293-pound blocker signed his first CFL contract with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017 and dressed for one game that year. He played another three matchups with the team the following season before leaving for the Edmonton Elks.

Lofton dressed for two games with Edmonton in 2019 but didn’t play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the CFL season. He remained a free agent throughout the 2021 season before joining the Blue Bombers in 2022, making one start at right tackle.

In 2023, the Temple University product signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and started 12 games at left tackle and two at right tackle.

As per Winnipeg’s injury report, Canadian defensive backs Jake Kelly, Enock Makonzo, and Josh Hagerty will also miss the season-opener due to injury, as will return specialist Peyton Logan. Veteran offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld, who missed practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.