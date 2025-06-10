Saskatchewan Roughriders add two Regina Thunder players to practice roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added offensive lineman Caleb Barajas and linebacker Kenten Effa to the practice roster. Both players will remain with the CJFL’s Regina Thunder while practicing with the Roughriders.

Barajas spent time on Saskatchewan’s practice roster late last season. The six-foot-four, 285-pound blocker was named a second-team All-Canadian at guard in 2024. In 2022, he was named first-team All-State while playing at Ventura College in California.

Effa was named a second-team All-Canadian in 2024, his fourth year with the Thunder. The six-foot, 215-pound defender has recorded 130 defensive tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one interception over 30 career regular-season games.

The Roughriders already have defensive lineman Johnathon Stevens on the practice roster, who is with the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.