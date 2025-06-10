Rolan Milligan Jr., A.J. Ouellette limited in practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. was limited in practice with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday, as was running back A.J. Ouellette. Both players are listed as having head injuries, as per the team’s official report.

Milligan was injured early in the second quarter after making a tackle on Ottawa Redblacks receiver Bralon Addison and didn’t return. He finished the game with one defensive tackle and one pass knockdown.

The 30-year-old native of Lake Wales, Fla. registered 71 defensive tackles and eight interceptions last season to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Ouellette played only the first quarter, rushing three times for 21 yards. The five-foot-eight, 208-pound ball-carrier rushed for 558 yards, caught 16 passes for 147 yards, and scored three touchdowns over eight games last season, his first in Riderville.

Saskatchewan is dealing with several other injuries as receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, offensive lineman Payton Collins, linebacker C.J. Avery, and long snapper Jorgen Hus didn’t practice on Tuesday. According to the CFL’s transactions page, Avery has been moved to the six-game injured list, while Collins is on the one-game injured list.

Schaffer-Baker left the game in the first quarter against Ottawa and didn’t return, finishing the night with one target and zero catches. The University of Guelph product made 52 catches for 735 yards and four touchdowns last year over 14 regular-season games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.