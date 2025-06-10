Montreal Alouettes release former Hamilton Tiger-Cats DL Trevon Mason

The Montreal Alouettes have released American defensive lineman Trevon Mason. He was on the one-game injured list for the team’s season-opening win over Toronto in Week 1.

The six-foot-six, 305-pound native of Arlington, Texas played ten games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 and made three starts, recording 18 defensive tackles. He was released during the offseason.

Mason played three collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona, making 106 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups over 28 games. He had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Edmonton Elks prior to joining the Tiger-Cats but didn’t register any regular-season statistics with either team.

The 26-year-old played 10 games with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023, making 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

The Montreal Alouettes (1-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.