Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Joseph Ngata following release from Calgary Stampeders

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Joseph Ngata, who was part of the Calgary Stampeders’ final cuts after training camp.

The 24-year-old was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and 2024, earning around $458,000 USD. He didn’t see any regular-season action with the team but was on the practice roster for a full year before being released with a waived/injured designation.

The native of Reno, Nev. participated in training camp with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in March and with the Calgary Stampeders in May, making two catches for 30 yards during the latter’s preseason. He didn’t make either team’s final roster.

The six-foot-three, 217-pound target played 45 collegiate games at Clemson University. He recorded 88 career catches for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns as well as 14 kickoff returns for 206 yards, winning a national championship as a true freshman in 2019.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, June 14 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.