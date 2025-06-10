After being released by the Toronto Argonauts, Ka’Deem Carey knew there was one team he wanted to join: the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Carey was among the Argos final training camp cuts on Sunday, June 1, as first reported by 3DownNation. The 32-year-old went back home and waited for his next opportunity to play professional football.

“It was a surprise and I was heartbroken, but that’s how the league goes, that’s how the business is. I accepted it and that’s how I ended up here. I’m pretty excited to start my new journey, but that was definitely a shock,” Carey said.

Carey played all 18 regular-season games and three playoff games in 2024, helping the Double Blue win the Grey Cup. The Tucson, Ariz. native refocused and watched the Riders’ season-opening 31-26 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 1 from home.

Star running back A.J. Ouellette took a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong-side linebacker Adarius Picket and left that game in the first quarter. According to head coach Corey Mace, Ouellette went through the three-down league’s concussion protocol.

Ouellette’s passed all necessary tests and Mace stated “he’s ready to go” for Week 2 in Hamilton. The 39-year-old bench boss also said Carey signing with the Green and White had nothing to do with Ouellette’s head injury.

“(Carey) wants to be here to even come on the practice squad. He’s an excellent player, had a great year last year, won a Grey Cup — had a great game in the Grey Cup — and wanted to be here, so we had space to do that,” Mace said.

“He’s on the PR. This is the place he wants to be in that situation. I think that speaks volumes to what it is that he believes we have going on here, but also him understanding the process of it all, not being afraid to help his team get to where we want to go.”

Carey explained Mace made it “very easy” to sign on the dotted line with Saskatchewan. He didn’t mention any other teams being in the mix for his services during his short stint as a free agent — it was all about the Roughriders, though some connections from his time with the Calgary Stampeders helped.

Offensive coordinator Marc Mueller coached running backs for the Stampeders when Carey came to the CFL in October 2018 while Mace was on the defensive side of the football. Assistant general manager Kyle Carson was in Cowtown when the five-foot-nine, 206-pound ball-carrier came north of the border. West Division all-star linebacker Jameer Thurman and receiver Shawn Bane Jr. were teammates with him in Red and White.

“I started on practice squad in Calgary, so I understand this role. I’m excited, can’t wait to touch that field and show everybody what I can do again, but I’m going to be patient because it is another star in front of me and I love to watch him run the ball,” Carey said.

“It’s exciting to see him run some people over. I’m going to be learning as much as I can and learn the playbook as I’m on p-squad. When my time shines, it’s going to be coming. That running back room — we can say we’re the best backs in the league now, officially. We’re here as a group, as a running back group to be the best in the league.”

Carey has won two Grey Cups and believes he can win another one with the Riders. Franchise quarterback Trevor Harris knows he brings a veteran presence into the locker room and adds a dynamic skillset at running back.

“He can put his foot in the ground and get up to top speed in a hurry, that’s a gift,” Harris said. “You never know, it’s a long season, when he’s going to be needed. I know A.J. has worked really well with two-headed monsters in his career. I know we have some great running backs, spearheaded by No. 45.”

Saskatchewan visits the Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.