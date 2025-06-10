Davis Alexander felt ‘very scared’ he’d suffered knee injury in Montreal Alouettes win

Montreal Alouettes franchise quarterback Davis Alexander overcame a scare during his 2025 regular-season debut as he momentarily feared he’d suffered a knee injury.

“(I felt) very scared, I didn’t think it was good. I’m good now, though,” Davis told the media on Monday. “I think (the defender) got maybe thrown into me a little bit. It was a little bit after the play, I just wasn’t expecting it.”

Alexander threw an incomplete pass intended for Charleston Rambo late in the third quarter when left tackle Nick Callender tossed defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II to the ground. The defender landed against Alexander’s left leg, causing him to crumple to the turf holding his knee in apparent pain.

The passer received attention from medical staff but didn’t end up missing any snaps as he returned to the field for Montreal’s next offensive possession.

“I think my adrenaline was pumping pretty high and I felt good out there,” said Alexander. “We were still able to do some rollouts and movement stuff, so I don’t think it really affected me too much.”

The 26-year-old finished the game completing 19-of-26 pass attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed four times for 50 yards, though he didn’t record another carry after the apparent knee injury.

The Alouettes won 28-10 in front of their home crowd, knocking off the Toronto Argonauts after losing to them in last year’s East Final. Alexander is now 5-0 as a CFL starter.

Montreal (1-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.