B.C. Lions’ QB Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top performer for Week 1 by PFF

B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 1 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a grade of 90.8.

The native of Victoria, B.C. completed 75 percent of his pass attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns, including a 37-yard deep shot to Stanley Berryhill III. He also rushed five times for 54 yards in his team’s 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks.

Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Tyrice Beverette was the highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a grade of 85.2. The veteran defender recorded four defensive tackles and one interception to help his team defeat the Toronto Argonauts by a score of 28-10.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week with a group grade of 67.9. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick received the highest individual grade at 72.0, followed by left tackle Payton Collins at 71.3 and left guard Trevon Tate at 69.0.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 1.

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1

​(POS | Name | Team | Grade)