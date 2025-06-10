3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Week 1 of the 2025 CFL regular season is in the books as the home teams swept the four-game slate. Before we look forward to Week 2, let’s take a moment to recognize some standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The native of Victoria, B.C. completed 75 percent of his passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Not only was Rourke’s pinpoint accuracy on display but he also scampered five times or 54 yards, showing off impressive elusiveness in the open field. If the 27-year-old can play like this all season, that’s bad news for eight other CFL teams.

Honourable mention: REC Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive player of the week: LB Marquel Lee, Calgary Stampeders

The longtime NFL defender made his first career CFL start in Week 1 and made the most of it, notching 10 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old native of San Diego, Calif. helped ensure Hamilton running back Greg Bell had nowhere to go along the ground — he gained only 14 yards on eight carries — and set the physical tone for a new-look Calgary defence.

Honourable mention: DL Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Special teams player of the week: LB Alexandre Gagné, Montreal Alouettes

The 33-year-old native of St. Hubert, Que. recorded a jaw-dropping seven special teams tackles in his team’s 28-10 win over the Argonauts, finishing only one shy of the CFL’s single-game record. Rookie returner Calvin Turner Jr. was a non-factor for Toronto, managing only 26 yards on five punt returns. Gagné now has 111 special teams tackles over 106 career CFL regular-season games.

Honourable mention: KR Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Breakout player of the week: REC Stanley Berryhill III, B.C. Lions

The five-foot-ten, 190-pound product of the University of Arizona enjoyed the first big game of his career, catching six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions have needed a young player to step up and flesh out their receiving corps, which includes veterans Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher, and Jevon Cottoy. It’s still early but it appears Berryhill is ready for the challenge.

Honourable mention: RB Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive line of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders

This unit was banged up entering Thursday’s game as Sean McEwen, Philippe Gagnon, and Jacob Brammer were all ruled out, then rookie left tackle Payton Collins got hurt in the third quarter. Despite the injuries, Saskatchewan allowed zero sacks and opened some impressive holes for Bertrand-Hudon amid a breakout performance.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders

Coach of the week: HC Dave Dickenson, Calgary Stampeders

No coach entered this season facing more pressure than Dave Dickenson and his team passed its first test with flying colours as they outclassed the Tiger-Cats to win 38-26. Vernon Adams Jr. wasn’t perfect in his Stampeders debut, throwing two interceptions, but the team controlled the line of scrimmage, ran the ball well, and Rene Paredes was predictably perfect.

Honourable mention: HC Buck Pierce, B.C. Lions

Hey, um, so this is literally insanepic.twitter.com/YNMPwX6Yf5 — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 8, 2025

Best play of the week: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

The native Niagara Falls, Ont. did it again as he evaded B.C. pass-rushers for ten seconds before delivering a shot downfield for Justin Rankin to convert on third down. At one point, Ford was 29 yards behind the line of scrimmage. The fleet-footed passer, who rushed for 54 yards on the night, has made a habit of making highlight-reel plays during his young CFL career and this one was no exception.

Honourable mention: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Forward pass or fumble? CFL officials grant Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund the scoop-and-score on review, but you be the judge.#CFL #AlsMTL #Argos

pic.twitter.com/SIkZlIiFIk — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 7, 2025

Worst play of the week: QB Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts

In the dying moments of the first half, the reigning Grey Cup MVP stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure when he tried to throw a pass but lost the handle. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund scooped and scored on the play, which turned out to be the game-winning points for Montreal. Arbuckle’s performance wasn’t all bad but this was one of three costly turnovers against an Alouettes defence that proved to be too much to handle.

Honourable mention: P Joe Couch, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Best game of the week: Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

This game had everything one could want from a season-opener — a 400-yard passer, three 100-yard receivers, late-game drama, a surprise hero, and relatively few errors. Dru Brown was impressive as he distributed the ball to his high-priced receiving corps, though Ottawa’s offensive line has some work to do in pass protection. The atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium seemed good but it would have been nice to see a larger crowd.

Honourable mention: Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions

Worst game of the week: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

This certainly wasn’t a bad game but it was the weakest of a relatively strong opening bunch. Nick Arbuckle struggled to advance Toronto’s offence consistently, the Alouettes were unusually reliant on their ground game to move the ball, and the Argonauts weren’t able to make a late-game push keep the game close. Arguably the best part of this contest was the absence of air horns, which were banned this offseason.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders