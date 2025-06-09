QB coach Jarious Jackson joins Winnipeg Blue Bombers after personal leave

Quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson has officially joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after missing training camp due to personal reasons.

“I’m here, I’m focused, and I’m ready to get to work and help the quarterbacks and help this team any way I can,” Jackson told the media. “Any nuggets, any knowledge that I can pass on, anywhere I can help those guys in any way, that’s what I’m here for.”

“The way things work these days, even if you’re not physically there, you can stay in tune with things and what’s going on, but I’ll be the first to say it sucked not being here and going through the process of (training) camp and the whole thing, but I’m more than ecstatic to be here today.”

The 48-year-old native of Tupelo, Miss. was hired by the Blue Bombers in February after serving as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator of the Edmonton Elks in 2024. He also took over as the team’s interim head coach after Chris Jones was fired, leading the team to a 7-6 record down the stretch.

“It was excellent (having Jackson at practice on Monday),” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “That voice, the experience from playing right through all the different coaching positions he had — being a head coach, even — it’s a wealth of knowledge.”

Under Jackson, the Elks finished first league-wide in points per game (27.6), second in net yards per game (390.3), first in average gain per rush (6.2), and first in sacks allowed (29). He was not retained by Edmonton after the season as Mark Kilam was hired as the team’s new head coach.

Jackson played nine seasons in the CFL as a member of the B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts, winning three Grey Cups as a backup quarterback. He was a teammate of franchise passer Zach Collaros with the Argonauts in 2012, which was his last season as a player and the first for Collaros.

“He was like my little brother in Toronto when we played there,” said Jackson. “He’s grown a lot and he is who he is today.”

The 48-year-old has since coached 11 years in the league with the Lions, Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.