Ottawa Redblacks QB Dru Brown limited in practice on Monday

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown was limited in practice on Monday due to a hip injury, as per the team’s official report.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound passer completed 34-of-41 pass attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in the club’s season-opening 31-26 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the game, though he didn’t miss any snaps.

The 28-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. went 8-6-1 as a starter in 2024, throwing for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards.

Starting safety Alonzo Addae (elbow), second-round draft pick Sam Carson (foot), and long snapper Peter Adjey (hamstring), all of whom played in the season-opener, missed practice on Monday.

Offensive linemen Eric Starczala (head) and Zack Pelehos (foot), defensive linemen Aidan John (knee) and Nigel Romick (abdomen), and defensive backs Justin Howell (foot) and Deandre Lamont (hamstring) missed practice after not dressing for last week’s loss.

Veteran linebacker Frankie Griffin, who missed the season-opener due to a knee injury, was a full participant.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.