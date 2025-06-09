Ottawa Redblacks add veteran Luther Hakunavanhu, two others to practice roster

The Ottawa Redblacks have added Canadian receiver Luther Hakunavanhu, Canadian offensive lineman Dayton Black, and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves to their practice roster.

Hakunavanhu made nine receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season. He was limited to just eight games due to a head injury and was released by the team as part of final cuts following training camp.

The six-foot-four, 198-pound target was originally selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the fifth round of the 2021 CFL Draft out of York University. In 43 career CFL games, the 28-year-old has caught 66 passes for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Black was a first-round pick of the Tiger-Cats in the 2023 CFL Draft. The six-foot-five, 295-pound native of Brandon, Man. dressed for 17 regular-season games as a rookie, making one start at guard. The 25-year-old blocker spent most of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was recently released as part of Hamilton’s final training camp cuts.

Chaves was recently cut by the Toronto Argonauts, for whom he played one game last season. The 26-year-old product of the University of Guelph attended training camp with the Redblacks in 2024.

The Redblacks (0-1) will host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.