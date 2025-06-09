Montreal Alouettes add Canadian DB Scott Hutter to practice roster

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian defensive back Scott Hutter to the practice roster.

The six-foot, 195-pound native of London, Ont. played five seasons with the Edmonton Elks after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. He suffered a torn ACL in 2024, which limited him to only four games.

The 27-year-old had his best season in 2022 when he made 14 starts at safety and recorded 57 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, and one forced fumble. Over 54 career CFL regular-season games, Hutter has made 61 defensive tackles, 46 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble.

Hutter was named a second-team OUA all-star in his final collegiate season. In total, he recorded 135.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13 pass knockdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Golden Hawks.

The Montreal Alouettes (1-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, June 13 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.