Blinged-out Boatmen: Toronto Argonauts unveil 111th Grey Cup rings

The Toronto Argonauts unveiled their championship rings for the 111th Grey Cup at a ceremony on Sunday night.

The diamond-encrusted mementos were designed by Baron Championship Rings and are packed with personalization. They feature engravings on every face, including every player’s signature inside the band alongside the score and date of the game.

Proof of the work, hardware to match. Your Toronto Argonauts 2024 Championship Rings. pic.twitter.com/INLtdyvZEN — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 9, 2025

The front of the ring features a dazzling Argonauts logo, while one side features the Toronto skyline and the other has the player’s name and number. The phrase “Start 2 Finish” is written underneath the band and the lip of the ring is adorned with a distinctive blue wave in honour of the team’s defence.

Uniquely, the top face of the ring can be removed and worn as a pendant. It opens up to reveal a replica of the field the game was played on, while the back of the pendant includes the phrase “An underdog is a hungry dog ready to eat” under two waves.

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24 to capture the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver, led by an MVP performance from backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle. A crowd of 52,349 was in attendance for the game.

The Argos (0-1) lost their 2025 season-opener to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, but will return to action on Saturday, June 14 when they host the Calgary Stampeders.