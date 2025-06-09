B.C. Lions bring back RB Jordan Terrell, release one

The B.C. Lions have brought back American running back Jordan Terrell, signing him to the practice roster.

The five-foot-ten, 215-pound native of Ramseur, N.C. played three regular-season games with the team in 2024, recording four carries for 24 yards, one catch for 24 yards, and one touchdowns.

The 24-year-old returned for training camp in 2025 but was part of the team’s final cuts.

Terrell played 37 collegiate games at Barton College, rushing for 5,487 yards and 44 touchdowns on 969 carries. He was a three-time All-Super Region II All-American and a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference recipient.

The Lions have also cut American running back Deshaun Fenwick from the practice roster. He signed with the team in May following his release from the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot-one, 223-pound ball carrier played three seasons for Oregon State University where he racked up 288 carries for 1,516 yards and 16 touchdowns in 35 games. He also caught 17 passes for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air.

The native of Louisville, Ky. also spent three years at the University of South Carolina. He appeared in 15 games for the Gamecocks, logging 97 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns as well as 14 receptions for 108 yards.