3DownNation Podcast: Lions and Stamps rise, Elks and Ticats fall, Riders sign Ka’Deem Carey

By
3Down Staff
-

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders rising in the power rankings following Week 1 wins, the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats falling after disappointing losses, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signing Ka’Deem Carey, Austin Mack’s anger at the TSN top 50 CFL players list, Toronto’s flashy Grey Cup rings, and Milt Stegall releasing his first statement following the sudden passing of his son.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.

3Down Staff
3Down Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR