Rejuvenated Nathan Rourke drops Elks like they’re hot in B.C. Lions’ opener (& 12 other thoughts)

The B.C. Lions honoured Snoop Dogg by smoking some Green and Gold in front of 52,837 fans at their home opener on Saturday night, defeating the Edmonton Elks by a score of 31-14.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Young, Wild, & Free

Send out a press release! Dispatch the town crier! Scream it from the rooftops! Nathan Rourke is back and he might be better than ever.

I’ll likely get accused of hyperbole and homerism by the usual contingent of internet haters for that particular hot take, but there is no point in downplaying the Canadian quarterback’s brilliance on Saturday. Rourke took to the field and answered every question that has loomed over his head for the past two years with a performance that defied even the most positive of expectations.

It wasn’t necessarily that Rourke looked as dominant as he did during his now-infamous 2022 campaign, though he exhibited some of the same surgical precision that made success feel like an inevitability back then. It was that for maybe the first time ever, he looked like he wasn’t burdened by something beyond his control. He’s no longer the young wunderkind blossoming under the weight of a nation’s expectations, nor did he play with the baggage of an anointed saviour trying to keep his head above water. Instead, he operated with the peace of someone no longer trying to be anything but themself and at times, even looked like he was enjoying it.

“That’s the goal. That’s been the emphasis,” Rourke smiled at the podium. “Just trying to have a little more fun out there. Trying not to take myself so seriously.”

The Lions came out slow because of a couple of costly errors but Rourke did not. The 27-year-old was four-for-four for 58 yards on his first drive and never seemed remotely off-target. Even so, it was the second half where he truly exploded, grabbing the lead with four consecutive touchdown drives. For most, he relied on pinpoint accuracy and timing. On others, he delivered gorgeous deep throws on the move. On the longest — a 107-yard march in the third quarter — he decisively utilized his legs in a way he simply refused to in 2022, even flipping the ball up to himself in a rare celebration.

The final stat line was impressive — 27-of-36 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, plus five carries for 54 yards on the ground. The aura he carried with him was even more so. After a full offseason of self-reflection and team-building, Rourke may have found something much more difficult to achieve than record-breaking: a recipe for sustained success.

Paid tha Cost to be da Boss

If Nathan Rourke was the most impressive performer at BC Place, then new head coach Buck Pierce wasn’t far behind him. That’s not to say there weren’t rookie errors — we’ll examine one in a moment — but he delivered on everything the Lions said they wanted when hiring him.

Offensively, his game plan was a thing of beauty, versatile and perfectly balanced. The Lions were always explosive when Jordan Maksymic was calling plays but his regimented approach sometimes felt like a prison. Pierce played smooth jazz in his debut, putting Rourke in a position to succeed and showcasing every element of the attack at the exact right moment. In no uncertain terms, he completely out-classed Edmonton’s first-year defensive coordinator J.C. Sherritt despite the wealth of talent the Elks had at their disposal.

“He stresses the defence in a number of different ways,” Rourke said. “Horizontally, we’re doing a lot of things around the edge. We’re stressing them vertically with some of our down-the-field type shots. They were taking a lot of it away with all their zones, but we were able to get some in there.”

Beyond the impeccable pacing of the game and his variety of personnel groupings, Pierce delivered something the Lions lacked a year ago: resilience. This team collapsed so reliably after slow starts in 2024 that you could set your watch to it. Under their new head coach, they remained connected and disciplined, able to shake off their early mistakes and respond to every counter-punch.

There is still a long way to go to fulfill the promise of grit made in the offseason but this was a massive step. For whatever he might lack in gravitas behind the podium, Pierce carries himself behind closed doors in a way players seem to be responding to, perhaps because they know he’s been in their shoes. He’s earned this opportunity through his own toughness and in so doing, earned their respect.

Still wet with Gatorade from his first career win as a head coach, the former quarterback had a catch in his voice when asked if he would allow himself to enjoy this moment.

“Absolutely I will. It’s okay to enjoy it,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to help lead these men and be a part of this organization. I’m proud of the guys and I will enjoy it tonight, but we’re going to get better tomorrow.”

Nuthin’ But a D Thang

After struggling against virtually the same opponent in the preseason finale, the response from the Lions’ defence in this game was outstanding. They held the Elks’ offence to just 248 yards and even that humble total was flattering to the visitors.

There is no way to avoid the fact that Tre Ford was positively atrocious throwing the ball in this game, but his unique athletic ability was the only thing the Elks had going for them. Every one of the team’s big plays, most notably a fifty-yard shot to Arkell Smith that set up their first touchdown and a chaotic scramble that went to Justin Rankin to set up their second, involved Ford breaking contain and making the impossible happen. Without those inevitable busts, they had nothing and B.C. didn’t give them many.

It was Mathieu Betts who was at fault for a couple of Ford’s biggest plays, winning inside on the pass rush and failing to bottle the speedster in. He more than made up for it with one of his best games ever against the run, finishing with six tackles and at least two stops for a loss. That was as impactful as any sack.

Betts wasn’t alone, as the vaunted one-two punch of Rankin and Javon Leake that made Edmonton so dangerous down the stretch in 2024 combined for just 29 yards. The defence was gap-sound and physical, two things that have been a problem in recent years. With the exception of Rankin’s scramble drill catch, which began with a fly-by from Micah Awe, missed tackles were limited. The pass rush also looked improved with Jonah Tavai, DeWayne Hendrix, and Kemoko Turay all providing disruption on occasion.

It will have to be proven against more cohesive offensive units, but that shift in both mentality and execution bodes well for the future.

Doggy Dog World

Nobody expected Snoop Dogg to deliver a family-friendly vibe but I was surprised to see just how much the team actively leaned into his aesthetic. There weren’t any more pearls left to clutch after 50 Cent got a lap dance on stage a year ago, but a video intro that featured the rapper rolling a joint in the green room and telling the crowd to “make some mother-f***ing noise” went a step further than simply allowing explicit lyrics.

Whether or not you approve of that language — or even enjoy Snoop’s music — Amar Doman’s free gift to the province delivered what it was supposed to. The concourse was a zoo pre-game and the crowd was undeniably engaged as millennials relived their misspent youth to the tune of his many hits and collaborations. The venue also wisely opened the roof of BC Place on a beautiful day, which prevented the slightly skunky aroma that occasionally wafted through from becoming anything that might threaten the CFL’s air quality policy. You’ve got to love Vancouver…

Despite his more adult persona, I thought Snoop Dogg exceeded previous acts in his attempts to do what these concerts are designed for: recruit new fans. For all his other hobbies and extracurricular activities, ‘Coach Snoop’ is a noted football guy. He took the time at the end of his concert to sign a number of balls and throw them to young fans, including an adorable toddler who somehow found herself in the mosh pit and a young girl who caught an impressive heave in the upper deck. Before receiving their priceless souvenir, each kid had to promise to be a B.C. Lions fan. How could you say no?

This annual tradition continues to grow and blossom in ways that were previously inconceivable, and the Lions are the only team with the right combination of stadium size, ownership wealth, and market attractiveness to continue making it happen. Spare me the complaints about your personal music tastes or the concerns over second-half attrition — this is a win for everyone. I can’t wait to see what Doman does next.

Drop It Like It’s Hot

As a purveyor of bad puns, I entered this game with bated breath, hoping that someone would mess up bad enough to naturally title a section after Snoop Dogg’s most iconic song. That opportunity was granted when Garry Peters dropped a sure-fire interception on Tre Ford’s first passing attempt, but the true gift didn’t hit the turf until a quarter later.

Jevon Cottoy had a full step on his defender up the seam when Rourke hit him right in the hands with a perfect ball in the end zone. He couldn’t squeeze the second-down shot, in many ways dooming his team to a 7-3 halftime deficit. Had the Lions failed to bounce back, he would have been an easy scapegoat.

But bounce back they did and Cottoy was a big part of that, catching seven passes for 88 yards. The big-bodied Canadian has been painfully under-utilized for years so it was great to see Rourke feeding him regularly, despite the indefensible mistake.

Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Get One)

I rarely come away looking smart if you give my old columns a read but my musings last week about the Lions’ short-yardage package aged like fine wine.

While the team listened to my concerns about letting Rourke take extra hits, my doubts about Chase Brice as a sneak artist appear well-founded. The Lions had an opportunity to put it into the end zone on the game’s opening drive, only to have their backup stopped short twice. It happened again near mid-field later in the first quarter, with Brice stuffed on a long attempt.

There is blame to go around here and it is not all on Brice, though I don’t view him as a viable solution in that spot. Down at the goal line, it was the offensive line that failed and right guard Chris Schleuger in particular got stood up. At mid-field, it was Pierce who strangely decided to go for it on third-and-two with his sub-par unit, seemingly flitting back and forth on the decision.

This was an example of an inexperienced head coach trying to project confidence and failing, with Pierce acknowledging post-game that he would learn from the experience. He also stated that they would be looking at all aspects of the jumbo package, which could have cost them the game against a competent offensive opponent.

Simply keeping Rourke in might be the easiest fix, but allow me to present an alternative: Zander Horvath. The American fullback and former NFL draft pick didn’t receive a single touch in this game despite occupying a valuable roster spot, so why not give him a specific job to perform?

Gin and Juice

The Lions’ offensive drink desperately needed to be spiked with a viable deep threat and it appears they’ve found one in-house.

Second-year receiver Stanley Berryhill had a break-out game, leading all receivers with six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. When Edmonton began to bring the blitz, he was their punishment over the top and no defender was even close to him on either score. It could foreshadow a sophomore leap that we’ve already seen from players like Keon Hatcher and the departed Alexander Hollins.

Everybody got involved in the passing attack on Saturday, with strong outings from the big three of Justin McInnis, Hatcher, and Cottoy. If Berryhill can consistently enter into the same conversation and provide the juice they need, that will go a long way to erasing concerns over this team’s weaponry.

Iz It a Crime?

There is absolutely nothing that CFL statistician Steve Daniels doesn’t know. The Class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductee informed me pre-game that the Lions are not the first team in CFL history to start four American offensive linemen in a game and there is precedent for a team starting five, though it still represents a major deviation from the modern norm.

Admittedly, this was a possibility I hadn’t even considered when discussing David Foucault’s injury last week because the idea seemed almost farcical. For basically my entire CFL-watching life, an all-Canadian front has been the gold standard for deploying your ratio. An American was to play guard only in the most desperate of circumstances, playing two was unconscionable. That has now changed, with almost half the league expected to start more American blockers than Canadians in their openers. What a testament to the growth of skill talent in this country over the last decade.

For the Lions, the numbers worked easily and they were able to roll out Jarrell Broxton at left tackle, Kory Woodruff at left guard, Chris Schleuger at right guard, and Dejon Allen at right tackle. Centre Michael Couture was the lone Canadian amidst the sea of imports with Foucault out for the foreseeable future and both Anu Una and Tyler Packer temporarily on the shelf.

I don’t think this combination entrenched itself as vastly superior to any Canadian grouping but they did their jobs well, keeping Rourke upright with few exceptions against what should’ve been a fearsome Edmonton front. James Butler also had some nice creases created for him in the run game, though repeated short-yardage gaffes tarnished the final product.

If nothing else, they proved this lineup could be an effective stop-gap and don’t expect it to be much more than that. The Lions have enough Canadian talent elsewhere to compensate for now but that is before the inevitable injuries pop up and with Ben Hladik still starting full-time — which the club would like to change eventually despite his interception on Saturday. When Una returns in a few weeks, he’ll get the right guard slot back and ratio normalcy will be restored up front.

Murder Was (Almost) The Case

If the Lions should have one priority going into next week, it has to be fixing their special teams units.

Edmonton nearly brought this game within striking distance with a Javon Leake return touchdown late, only to have it called back for a block in the back by Josiah Schakel. I’m not sure who he clipped, but I don’t think he could have closed on the former Most Outstanding Special Teams player fast enough to prevent the score anyway and it wasn’t the only bust of the night. Arkell Smith looked dangerous hitting a seam on two different returns, including a 64-yarder. That just can’t happen if you want to be a winning team in the CFL.

Perhaps worse than the kick coverage was the Lions’ own return game, where Jermaine Jackson looked every bit the rookie in his first career CFL game. He muffed a punt that Patrice Rene had to bail him out on, let a bunch of balls bounce that he shouldn’t have, and ran out a missed field goal that put the team in terrible field position — albeit at the start of their most impressive scoring drive.

I still have faith that Jackson can be the weapon we saw in the preseason but his debut will further suffer due to comparison. A few hours before kickoff, rookie Isaiah Wooden, who was on the Lions’ roster last year but released when the team wouldn’t bench Terry Williams, housed a 105-yard kickoff return in his debut for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. If Jackson struggles and Wooden flourishes, it will be hard not to wonder what could have been.

Lay(ed) Low

This game featured two truly hellacious hits — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. The first came at the expense of Lions’ receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who was targeted on the sideline by a scrambling Rourke only to be blown up by Tyrell Ford. The collision knocked both his helmet off and the ball loose, with the third-year pass catcher not receiving another target all game.

The Lions’ defence got their pound of flesh in garbage time when nickel Deontai Williams squared up Arkell Smith over the middle and delivered the type of tackle that 1970s highlight reels are built on. Both helmets went flying, as did the penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

I’m not sure how I feel about that particular call by the official. On one hand, there was no reason for that level of force that late in the game and Smith was in a semi-vulnerable position. On the other, the receiver had a beat to see the defender coming and the contact was clean to the body. I’ll grant the referees the situational leeway to penalize it but I hope there is no supplemental discipline.

Doggumentary

Yours truly got more screen time than some of the players on the field when the video crew singled me out for inclusion in one of their amusing in-game activations. I thought I was simply enjoying a delicious pre-game meal in the press box but actually, I was being watched and recorded, with the video of me stuffing my face played in reverse on the Jumbotron later on for all to see.

I thought the whole thing was hilarious and others did too, as my phone quickly blew up with people ribbing me for the appearance. I won’t hold out hope for a royalty cheque but I would like to clear up a libellous bit of misinformation that is floating around the internet. I was not eating a salad, as J.C. Abbott is not a rabbit. The greenery being shoved down my gullet was a piece of steamed broccolini from the top of a pasta bowl with meatballs — one of the delightful offerings prepared by the BC Place staff. Keep your fake news and healthy eating to yourselves.

Life of Da Party

The crowd of 52,837 fell just short of last year’s record-setting mark, but BC Place also had a slightly lowered capacity this year. As has become commonplace for this event, they weren’t all football literate and there was a bit too much noise on offence, but far more seemed to stay later into the evening than last year.

As always, the party was bumping pre-game too and the lines to get into the stadium were incredibly long, making me grateful that the media has a separate entrance. I did get a reward for braving the crowd on my way through though, as I ran into the single best fan costume I’ve ever seen. A couple of individuals had constructed an eight-foot-tall fake Lego replica of Nathan Rourke that took two people to operate from the inside and people were clamouring for pictures. I will never not be amazed by the depth of fan ingenuity.

The Next Episode

The Lions have just five days rest and will get only one real practice before they have to travel to Winnipeg for the Blue Bombers’ home opener on Thursday, June 12.

There is no tougher place to play in the CFL than Princess Auto Stadium, a fact that Rourke knows all too well. The game will also mark Pierce’s return to the city where he became a Grey Cup-winning coordinator, which is sure to carry significant emotions. If that duo can overcome the baggage to win in the ‘Peg, it will send an early message that the Lions are contenders.