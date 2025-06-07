Toronto Argonauts get stung in the hornets’ nest, lose season opener (& four other thoughts)

Post by Griff Bordignon

After last week’s preseason finale, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie stated, “We’re going into the

hornets’ nest.” His prediction for the Argonauts came true in a 28-10 season-opening loss to the Alouettes.

The Montreal crowd was electric and loud throughout the entire game, creating a challenging atmosphere. The Alouettes’ defence, spearheaded by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, relentlessly pressured QB Nick Arbuckle, recording an impressive three

sacks and two interceptions.

Despite the defensive onslaught, Nick showed resilience with several strong moments,

including a pivotal fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a DaVaris Daniels touchdown to bring the game within striking distance. Unfortunately, the team fell just short, starting

the 2025 season with a 0-1 record for the first time since 2019.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

O-line woes

The team that produced the CFL’s last two Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award

winners looked uncharacteristically disjointed on the night, struggling to protect

Arbuckle and surrendering consistent pressure throughout the game. This culminated in a controversial forced fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund — a pivotal play and ruling that ultimately delivered a crushing blow to the Argonauts’ hopes.

After the game, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie expressed his displeasure with the offensive line’s performance.

“I want them to show up. They were sleepwalking all day,” he said. “Everybody says

we’ve got one of the best lines in the league. That sure didn’t happen tonight. It always

starts up front. That was one of our key points going into this game. It starts up front and that wasn’t the case, and so we got beat.”

“A lot to learn from, and I had to hand it to them. No one did a good job. I didn’t feel like I called the best game, so I’ll take the blame there for not having the guys ready to play as well.”

Defence did all that it could

All offseason, questions swirled around the Argonauts’ defence, particularly the

defensive line after all four starters from last season departed for Alberta teams or the

NFL. Players like Derek Parish were highlighted as key figures needing to step up and he delivered in the season opener, recording a sack and three tackles.

Following his strong performance, Dinwiddie was generally complimentary about how Parish

handled the challenge in his first game of the year.

“I thought he had a high motor, did some decent things. One time I thought

he got held. He got tackled to the ground and [Alouettes quarterback Davis] Alexander got outside the pocket, ” he remarked. “We’ve got to keep our lanes. I thought Alexander on second-and-long about five times he moved the chains with his leg or extended plays and found a throw. We’ve got to do a better job on second-and-long. But again, those guys were on the field the whole game. They got tired.”

How to move past a weak start

The Argonauts will need to flip the switch quickly as they prepare for their home opener

next Saturday against Calgary.

Before the week of preparation begins, the team will be receiving their 2024 Grey Cup Championship rings. While that moment is undoubtedly exciting, many players seem to have already moved past since their celebration last November.

After the game, Damonte Coxie offered a memorable quote reflecting on the

significance of the rings and the team’s mindset moving forward.

“All those things are great but it was last year. This is probably the last

time we even mention it as a team, for real, for real,” he said. “Pinball always says, ‘Whatever you did yesterday, if it still excites you, you ain’t did nothing today.’ We just take that with a grain of salt. We’re grateful for the opportunity to host this and have everything, but at the same time, we’re about this year and we’re just moving forward one step at a time, one play at a time.”

Guidance and reassurance after a loss

After a night like tonight, Argonauts fans and players naturally turn to their leaders,

especially the quarterback, for guidance and reassurance.

In the wake of a performance that left a sour taste for everyone involved, from the locker room to the coaching staff and the stands, Nick Arbuckle delivered a statement that should

lift spirits and refocus the team. His words offered the resolve and optimism needed as

the Argos set their sights on bouncing back with a win next Saturday.

“It’s just part of pro football. I think we have a veteran team, a lot of really good veteran

leadership. We know how the CFL works and how one game, especially during the

season, does not define your season in any way,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure we go in tomorrow, watch the film, and we’re critical and critique our mistakes. We also understand there was a lot of good things that came out of this, a lot of things we did well. Seeing how close we were to making a lot more plays, it being a much different game, and I think that’s one of the things if you’ve been in the league long enough, you know that even these losses, they never look as bad on film as you think they might. There’s a lot of good takeaways to take from it. We’re going to make

sure we just stay positive moving forward and correct those little minor details we need

to change the results of some of those plays.”

Week 1 is now behind the Argonauts, and all eyes turn to next Saturday’s home opener

against the Calgary Stampeders. The Boatmen will be eager to claim their first win of the

season, while Calgary will be looking to spoil the Argos’ banner-raising celebration after losing their last two visits to Toronto.

Fans attending the game at BMO Field on June 14 will have an extra incentive: the first 10,000 attendees will receive a replica Grey Cup ring. Stay tuned to see how the showdown unfolds.