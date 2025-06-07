Milt Stegall thanks fans, CFL community for ‘overwhelming’ support following son’s sudden passing

Canadian Football legend Milt Stegall, released a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, thanking the CFL community for their outpouring of support following the tragic death of his son.

“Thank you to the entire CFL community.

To my bosses, the commissioner, my CFL on TSN family, players past and present, owners, coaches, general managers, team staff, media personalities, and the incredible fans who make this league so special. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Every tribute, every call, every message, post, or sign, every act of love has wrapped my family and me in a comfort that is helping us navigate through these difficult times.

The love you’ve shown us has been overwhelming, in the best way. It’s reminded

us that this league, this family, runs so much

deeper than football.

Please continue to keep us in your prayers.

We feel them.

And I hope to see you all again soon.”

Chase Stegall, Milt’s eldest son, passed away unexpectedly in his residence hall at DePaul University on June 2. The 20-year-old was a member of the school’s soccer team.

Stegall is currently taking time away from his role on the CFL on TSN panel, where he has been an analyst since 2009. There is currently no timeline for his return to the broadcaster, which has since dedicated the 2025 season to his son’s memory.

A moment of silence was also held in honour of Chase ahead of the CFL season opener at Mosaic Stadium. The Saskatchewan Roughriders set aside their historic rivalry to express their condolences to the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers legend, with quarterback Trevor Harris sending his thoughts and prayers in a pre-game interview.

Stegall was a member of the Blue Bombers from 1995 to 2008 and made 854 catches for 15,153 yards and 144 touchdowns. The nine-time league all-star remains the CFL’s all-time leader in career touchdowns scored (147) and single-season touchdowns scored (23). He is also still Winnipeg’s franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 1000-yard receiving seasons (10).

The 55-year-old was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2002 and was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2009, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium in 2016.