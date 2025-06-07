Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew refuses to hold Riders jersey, flashes Bombers hand gesture in first ministers meeting photo

Politicians will do almost anything for a good photo-op, but for Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew that apparently doesn’t include supporting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The head of the province’s NDP government was the lone dissident during the first ministers meeting in Saskatoon this week when Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe gifted all the attendees their very own custom Riders jersey.

Leaders from the federal, provincial, and territorial governments all signed each other’s jerseys and posed for a picture, but Kinew declined to hold up the rival colours. Instead, he can be seen in the back with his gift slung across his shoulder, proudly flashing a ‘W’ hand gesture in honour of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Hey Rider Nation looks like we recruited some new @sskroughriders fans this week!@WabKinew you still have time to cheer for the Green and White…. Go Riders Go! pic.twitter.com/gYmN4gmiCY — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 5, 2025

Other premiers with CFL teams in their province, including B.C.’s David Eby, Alberta’s Danielle Smith, Ontario’s Doug Ford, and Quebec’s Francois Legault, bowed to the Green and White agenda without issue. Even Prime Minister Mark Carney held up the uniform, but Kinew chose to take a stand and earned praise from his CFL constituents.

BIG props to Manitoba premier @WabKinew for repping the W at last week’s first ministers meeting in Saskatoon 🫡 #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/1W7zjSAmKX — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 7, 2025

Kinew’s affinity for the Bombers is a matter of public record. In March, he was forced to apologize after he was accused of violating conflict of interest laws by travelling on the team’s charter flight to the Grey Cup in 2023 and 2024. Kinew paid out of pocket for the flights, but travel on non-commercial chartered or private planes must be pre-approved by the ethics commissioner.

The Blue Bombers were on a bye this week and will open their season on Thursday, June 12 when they host the B.C. Lions. Kinew won’t need a flight to the Grey Cup this year, as Winnipeg will play host to the game on Sunday, November 16.