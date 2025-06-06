‘People who don’t watch football’: Alouettes’ REC Austin Mack rips voters for TSN Top 50 omission

Montreal Alouettes receiver Austin Mack has flown under the radar at training camp this season, but that doesn’t explain his omission from TSN’s Top 50 CFL Players list.

“I don’t know who did that,” Mack told 3DownNation. “It’s probably people who don’t watch football. Or people who don’t know I came back last season. Let’s see who finishes top receiver at the end of the season.”

Eight receivers made the TSN Top 50 list, led by 2024 receiving leader Justin McInnis at number six. While his Montreal teammate Tyson Philpot made the cut, Mack did not.

Mack returned to Montreal mid-way through last season after a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, signing a four-year contract extension to remain an Alouette. He was put on the six-game injured list after his first appearance and didn’t return until there were two games left in the season. The native of Fort Wayne, Ind. finished with 10 catches for 145 yards in the regular season, adding 32 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Eastern Final.

The 27-year-old was a critical piece of the Alouette’s Grey Cup run in 2023, catching 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns. He insisted that he doesn’t care about the ranking but is focused on ensuring the team succeeds this year. He believes an offseason spent in cold Montreal and a full training camp with the team will be a game-changer for his preparation.

“It changes everything; it was amazing. To have the continuity to build with the guys every day, to start working together, to know how each other works and what to expect from each other is great. It started on day one at training camp, and we’re on this long journey for 18 games.”

Mack will start the season as an underdog. The Alouettes will as well, despite finishing first in the CFL last year. While 3DownNation has placed them at number one, the league’s writers have them sixth overall team in their power rankings and fourth in their division, despite the Als’ star defence on paper.

The team laughed together in the locker room when the power rankings were released and Mack stressed how good the team’s defence is, helping to elevate the offence’s level.

“They’re the best defence in the league. It’s good to go up against them at practice; they make us better, but we make them better as well,” he said. “I believe we probably have one of the best receiving cores in the league”.

The Alouettes (0-0) will host the Toronto Argonauts (0-0) on Friday, June 6, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.