New-look Edmonton Elks to field 11 Canadian starters in opener against B.C. Lions

In an era when buying Canadian has never been more important, the Edmonton Elks are leading by example. They will field a whopping 11 Canadian starters for Saturday’s season opener — four more than the mandatory quota of seven.

Quarterback Tre Ford leads the heavy home-grown contingent, which is highly concentrated on the offensive side of the ball. The Elks will start three Canadian receivers in Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Kaion Julien-Grant, and Zach Mathis, as well as four along the offensive line. Mark Korte, David Beard and Gregor MacKellar are set in stone along the interior, while right tackle Brett Boyko is listed as a game-time decision after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

Despite already exceeding their ratio requirements on offence, Edmonton will also field three Canadians on defence — all of whom are new to the team. Tyrell Ford will get the start at field cornerback after coming over from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while safety Royce Metchie and defensive end Robbie Smith make their debuts after being signed from Toronto.

In addition to the Canadian newcomers, the rest of the team’s impressive 2025 free-agent class will debut. The list of newcomers includes halfbacks Emmanuel Rugamba and Kobe Williams, defensive tackles Jake Ceresna and Jared Brinkman, defensive end Brandon Barlow, receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., and punter Cody Grace.

Edmonton will begin the season relatively healthy, with just three Canadians on the six-game injured list: defensive lineman Noah Curtis (knee), tight end Skyler Griffith (knee), and linebacker Oliver Muembi (Achilles).

The Elks will open their season on Saturday, June 7 against the B.C. Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT at BC Place.