Hamilton Tiger-Cats roll out seven new starters for opener vs. Stamps

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have a new look, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, when they open the 2025 season on Saturday.

The Ticats will have seven brand-new starters plus two occasional starters from last season stepping back into roles to begin the campaign. The defensive line will see three such changes as Casey Sayles is the only returning starter. Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers TyJuan Garbutt and Miles Fox will get the nod alongside rookie Canadian Isaiah Bagnah, though it will be veteran Julian Howsare who sees the majority of the reps under the nationalized American rule.

Second-year American Ray Wilborn has won the job at weak-side linebacker to start the season, while veteran Branden Dozier will step in at SAM with Reggie Stubblefield (knee) beginning the season on the one-game injured list. All-star DaShaun Amos will debut at field halfback after coming over from Toronto in the offseason.

Offensively, Canadian Liam Dobson will step in at right guard after joining the team from Winnipeg and Quinton Barrow will get the start at right tackle. High-priced receiver acquisition Kenny Lawler will make his debut in black and gold, while the team will turn to rookie Isaiah Wooden to handle return duties.

Incumbent returner Lawrence Woods III (shoulder) and Canadian defensive end Luke Brubacher (shoulder) will begin the season on the six-game injured list. In addition to Stubblefield, Canadian cornerback Siriman Harrison-Bagayogo (hamstring), Canadian safety Robert Panabaker (hamstring), and Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky (ankle) have been placed on the one-game injured list.

Canadian offensive linemen Jakub Szott and Arvin Hosseini, American offensive lineman Jordan Murray, and American defensive back Quavian White have all been named healthy scratches.

The Ticats will open their season against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT at McMahon Stadium.