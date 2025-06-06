Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ted Goveia to undergo treatment for ‘serious form of cancer’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ted Goveia will be taking a step back from the day-to-day operations of the team while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Burlington, Ont. native will maintain his title and responsibilities but will take time to focus on his recovery, leaving the rest of the football operations department to handle the everyday tasks of running the team.

“Unfortunately, back in April, I was diagnosed with a serious form of cancer that’s spread. And it’s obviously brought some challenges to my day-to-day life over the past couple of months,” Goveia told Ticats.ca. “I wanted to keep my health condition in-house until we had a chance to build our team and pick our final roster. Training camp is such a critical time for everyone and I am grateful that we were able to focus on fielding the best team possible for 2025 and not have my health become a distraction.”

“I let the players know that I’m not going to be here (at the team facilities) every minute of the day and I’m going to be in treatment and need to focus on my health. I’m still the general manager, but I’ll not always be in the building. But in today’s day and age, everything’s downloaded to my laptop and there’s always the phone. I want to stay as attached as I can. I mean, I love the game and I really like our football team so that’s not going to change. I enjoy being around our players and I will miss the daily interaction—it motivates me to kick this and get back with the team.”

“I feel like we’re in good shape, but I did have to meet with everybody in the building because I thought they had the right to know. As difficult a conversation as it is to have, I owe that to the players and to the people who are working here.”

Goveia was hired as the Tiger-Cats’s general manager in December after 11 years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as senior assistant general manager and player personnel director. He helped the team reach five straight Grey Cups, winning two in 2019 and 2021.

Goveia’s first job in the CFL came with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010 where he served in multiple roles, including running backs coach, Canadian scouting director, and player personnel director. He won a home Grey Cup in Toronto in 2012 while Scott Milanovich, Hamilton’s current bench boss, was the head coach.

The veteran personnel man previously spent 15 years coaching in U Sports at Mount Allison University, McMaster University, and the University of British Columbia. He is also a former member of Football Canada’s board of directors.

The Ticats’ football operations department currently includes president Orlondo Steinauer, director of player personnel Cyril Penn, director of scouting Alex Russell, director of pro scouting Dane Vandernat, national scout Tom Flaxman, director of football operations C.J. Paduano, and manager of football operations Nick Roberto.

“I’m not at all concerned that we’re going to be able to function well throughout this,” Goveia said. “I don’t have one worry about that. I feel like we’re in good shape, and I think we’ve got a bunch of rising stars.”

The Tiger-Cats will open their season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders at 7:00 p.m. EDT.