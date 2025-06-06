Calgary Stampeders to unveil revamped defensive lineup vs. Ticats

The Calgary Stampeders will field a dramatically different roster than last season when they open the season at McMahon on Saturday, with almost complete turnover on defence.

Several returning players are expected to take on larger roles as boundary cornerback Tyler Richardson and defensive end Clarence Hicks step in as full-time starters after spot duty in 2024. Canadian defensive back Ben Labrosse will also retain a starting job, though he moves from halfback to field corner.

Other incumbents taking larger roles include defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings, who has just two games under his belt, and former NFL linebacker Marquel Lee, who has won the job in the middle. Veteran Canadian linebacker Micah Teitz is listed as the starter on the weak side with Global Bailey Devine-Scott at strong-side, though he’s expected to be quickly rotated out for free-agent addition Derrick Moncrief under the nationalized American rule.

Defensive end Folarin Orimolade, who returned to the Stampeders via trade, leads the contingent of offseason additions with high expectations. Fellow free agent Miles Brown will start at defensive tackle, while top DB acquisition Damon Webb will play safety. The Stamps will start two raw rookies at halfback in Sheldon Arnold and Jaydon Grant.

Offensively, the changes are fewer but almost as significant. Vernon Adams Jr. will make his regular-season debut as the team’s quarterback and attempt to showcase a pair of free-agent American targets in Dominique Rhymes and Tevin Jones. Bryce Bell will take over at centre for the departed Sean McEwen.

American receiver Malik Henry (knee), Canadian offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (tricep), Canadian defensive end Jason Janvier-Messier (shoulder), and Canadian defensive back Anton Haie (shoulder) will begin the year on the six-game injured list. American defensive lineman Charles Wiley (Achilles), American defensive back Bentlee Sanders (hamstring) and Canadian defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr (hamstring) have been placed on the one-game injured list.

Calgary has also listed Canadian receiver Damian Alford, American running back Eno Benjamin, Canadian offensive linemen Rodeem Brown and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, American defensive lineman Josiah Coatney, and American quarterback Josh Love as healthy scratches.

The Stampeders will open the season on Saturday, June 7 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT at McMahon Stadium.