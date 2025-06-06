B.C. Lions to start four American offensive linemen for season opener

The B.C. Lions are doing the previously unthinkable to start the 2025 season, announcing four American players as starters along the offensive line.

Centre Michael Couture will be the only Canadian tasked with protecting his fellow countryman Nathan Rourke after a slew of preseason injuries. Veteran free-agent addition David Foucault has been placed on the six-game injured list with a broken leg, while Anu Una (ankle) and Tyler Packer (shoulder) will both begin the season on the one-game injured list.

Incumbents Jarrell Broxton and Kory Woodruff will continue to start at left tackle and left guard respectively, while highly touted offseason trade acquisition Dejon Allen makes his debut at right tackle. Chris Schleuger will be the extra American on hand, temporarily stepping in at right guard. The return of running back James Butler is the only other major change on offence.

Defensively, the Lions will start a trio of offseason free-agent additions in defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix, middle linebacker Micah Awe, and nickel Deontai Williams. Former NFL second-round pick Kemoko Turay will also make his first CFL appearance at defensive end, starting in place of the suspended Sione Teuhema.

Robert Carter Jr. is the lone rookie to earn a starting job, taking over at boundary cornerback. Preseason standout Jermaine Jackson will also take on a significant role as the team’s return specialist, while South African rugby convert Carl Meyer takes over as the punter.

In addition to the injuries along the offensive line, American linebacker Josh Woods (knee), Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair (shoulder), Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer (hip), and American defensive linemen Tre’ Crawford (leg) and Marcus Moore (head) have all been placed on the one-game injured list. American defensive back Tyler Coyle, American defensive end Tomasi Laulile, and American offensive lineman Ilm Manning are listed as healthy scratches.

The Lions will open their season on Saturday, June 7 against the Edmonton Elks. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT at BC Place, with rap icon Snoop Dogg set to perform for a projected sellout crowd before the game.