Saskatchewan QB Trevor Harris wants to win CFL M.O.P.: ‘Anybody that says I don’t want to be an MVP, that’s a lie’

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris would like to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award, though it’s not his sole focus in 2025.

The 39-year-old passer believes being an M.O.P. candidate comes as a byproduct from his team being a Grey Cup contender.

“Anybody that says, ‘I don’t want to be an MVP,’ that’s a lie. That’d be cool. That’d be awesome. It’s a bucket list sort of situation, ‘I was an MVP of a professional league.’ That’d be awesome to do,” Harris said.

“To say that’s my main focus or that’s something that I have to have happen, that would be a lie. My main focus is to be the best leader I can be. As long as I’m the best quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and my teammates choose me, that’s really what it’s about.”

Harris has led the CFL in passing touchdowns on two occasions — 2015 and 2017, throwing 33 and 30 in those seasons, respectively. He’s been named an East Division all-star once and earned West Division all-star status in 2024. However, the six-foot-three, 212-pound passer has never won a major individual award at the division or league level.

“I just say: ‘Watch the body of work.’ It’s unbelievable to watch this guy,” head coach Corey Mace said. “There’s not much that happens from a defensive aspect that Trevor can’t diagnose and do it quick. With the weapons that we have around him, I think it bodes well for him to have an outstanding season. I would never be shocked if he’s in that conversation.”

Only three Riders have ever captured the CFL’s most prestigious individual accolade: Kerry Joseph in 2007, Ron Lancaster 1976 and 1970, and the late, great George Reed in 1965. If Harris can stay healthy in 2025, especially with him being in the same offensive system for two years in a row for the first time since 2018, he could put himself in position to win M.O.P.

“That would be pretty cool, but to do that you’ve got to be able to play more than 11 games,” Harris said about his 2024 season. “I didn’t get to play the last game, I was available for 12. I’ve got to be available for all 18.”

Harris has all his weapons back from last year, including receivers Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson, Kian Schaffer-Baker, and Dohnte Meyers with Shawn Bane Jr. rehabbing from his knee injury. Star running back A.J. Ouellette rejoins him in the offensive backfield with creative play-caller Marc Mueller on the headset.

“If that happens, that’d be really cool, but not really too concerned about it,” Harris said regarding winning M.O.P. “Everybody thinks they’re going to win the Grey Cup right now, but come October you know who the contenders and pretenders are.”