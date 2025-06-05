Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle leads Toronto Argonauts into opener with 13 different starters

The defending champion Toronto Argonauts will still have the Grey Cup MVP at the helm when they open the 2025 season on Friday, but the lineup will include 13 different starters from the last time they took the field.

Nick Arbuckle will get the nod at quarterback as franchise pivot Chad Kelly begins the year on the one-game injured list while recovering from the broken leg he suffered in the East Final. The 31-year-old native of Oxnard, Ont. threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his last start, capturing the championship hardware. Rookie Tucker Horn and recent signee Jarret Doege will back him up.

The rest of the lineup around him will be dramatically different, however. Following the surprise release of running back Ka’Deem Carey, second-year scatback Deonta McMahon will lead a backfield tandem alongside rookie Miyan Williams. In the receiving corps, the Argonauts will start three Canadians with former Hec Crighton Trophy winner Kevin Mital earning a promotion to the first team in his second season.

Up front, the team will roll with inexperienced American youngster George Moore at left tackle, bumping the reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Ryan Hunter, over to right tackle. Highly anticipated rookie Sage Doxtater will start at left guard, Anthony Vandal holds on to his job at right guard, and Darius Ciraco will get the nod at centre. Peter Nicastro and Dylan Giffen will provide depth.

On the other side of the ball, the entire defensive line will have a new look. Defensive end Derek Parish and defensive tackle Jordan Williams will step into full-time starting roles after promising rookie seasons, while the unproven Andrew Chatfield Jr. makes his debut as the other defensive end. The Argos will start a free-agent acquisition at defensive tackle but it is former Rider Demarcus Christmas who gets the nod, with Anthony Lanier serving as a backup.

Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge will start on the weak-side after he was acquired via a blockbuster trade in January, forming a talented duo with Wynton McManis. Donald Rutledge Jr. takes over at strong-side linebacker after last playing in the CFL in 2022 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he made 58 defensive tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

In the secondary, free-agent signee Darrius Bratton will debut at field-side halfback after coming over from Edmonton in the offseason. Rookie Derek Slywka, who began training camp as a receiver before returning to his college position of defensive back, will start the season at safety.

Toronto will also have a change in the return game, as reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant will begin the season on the one-game injured list after missing practice with a bad ankle. Rookie Calvin Turner Jr. is expected to handle his responsibilities.

In addition to Kelly and Grant, Canadian offensive lineman John Bosse (knee) will begin the season on the one-game injured list. Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (Achilles) has been placed on the six-game injured list and is expected to miss the entire season. Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala, American defensive back Kenneth George Jr., and American defensive linemen Atlias Bell and Celestin Haba are all listed as healthy scratches.

The Argonauts will begin their season on Friday, June 6 against the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT at Percival Molson Stadium.