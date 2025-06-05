Edmonton emphasize Green and Gold legacy, fade Elks brand with new jerseys

The Edmonton Elks have unveiled a pair of new jerseys for the 2025 season, though you won’t find that name written anywhere on them.

The organization continued its trend of de-focusing its new name in favour of an emphasis on the club’s history. The home and away uniforms make that strategy clear, removing the word ‘Elks’ from the chest in favour of ‘Edmonton’ and replacing the antler logo on the shoulders with a classic Double E.

Making a return to the green home jerseys is gold numbering, which was a staple of Edmonton’s uniforms from 1949 until 2021. The throwback trend continues with the iconic striping being featured on the sleeves of both jerseys.

For away games, the Elks will wear white jerseys with green numbers and gold trim. Those uniforms will debut on Saturday, when Edmonton visits the B.C. Lions for their season opener.

Edmonton will be keeping their third uniform that was introduced last season, known as the Icon jersey. They will wear it three times this year.