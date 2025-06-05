CTV expands CFL broadcast slate to 22 games, all to be simulcast on TSN

The Canadian Football League is expanding its presence on conventional television, with 22 games set to air on CTV over the course of the 2025 season.

The CFL returned to CTV for the first time since 1986 last year, broadcasting 10 games including two playoff games and the Grey Cup. The seven regular-season games in 2024 were exclusive to the network, but the expanded slate of games in 2025 will be simulcast on TSN.

“Alongside our partners at Bell, we saw the success of simulcasts on these two iconic networks in 2024, and we were eager to build on that this season,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “We have a world-class entertainment product and this broadcast schedule will help deliver our games to even wider audiences.”

Ratings for games exclusively broadcast on CTV initially fell short of expectations in 2024, as some fans complained of confusion regarding where to watch. That changed later in the year and the playoffs saw a ratings bump as simulcasts were introduced. The Eastern Semi-Final delivered an average minute audience (AMA) of 287,000 on CTV and a total AMA of 947,000, while the Eastern Final produced 379,000 on CTV and a total of 1.73 million. 1.56 million tuned in on CTV for the 111th Grey Cup, contributing to a total AMA of 3.6 million.

19 regular season games will be broadcast on both TSN and CTV this season, beginning in Week 1 when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 7. The Eastern Semi-Final on November 1 and the Eastern Final on November 8 will air across the two networks. On Sunday, November 16, fans will be able to tune in for the 112th Grey Cup on either channel.

CTV was launched in 1961 and purchased by Bell in 2001, it remains Canada’s largest television network. TSN is also owned by Bell, though the parent company had kept its CFL broadcasting rights exclusively on the sports cable network since becoming the league’s exclusive broadcast partner in 2008.

The CFL was shown on CTV from 1962 to 1986 with the network simulcasting the Grey Cup with CBC during that time.

The complete 2025 CFL on CTV broadcast schedule can be viewed below.

2025 CFL ON CTV

​(Date | Matchup | Kickoff (ET))