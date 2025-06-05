CFL teams warn of online scam impersonating them, targeting potential vendors

Multiple CFL teams have raised the alarm on social media, warning of an online scam targeting vendors.

According to the posts, an individual or group has been reaching out to vendors posing as a representative of the CFL or one of its teams to offer space at their local home opener. The scammers then request a fee to secure the space, which allows them to obtain the victim’s credit card information.

The B.C. Lions were the first to alert the public to the scheme, releasing a statement on June 2 that urged people to “stay safe and spread the word.” The Saskatchewan Roughriders followed suit with their own statement on June 4, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted their own alert via Instagram on June 5.

It is unclear if these are the only teams being impersonated by the scammers or if other franchises just haven’t issued statements.

People who may be contacted by the scammers are advised not to click suspicious links, always double-check who messages are from, and never share credit card information with unverified senders.

The 2025 CFL season is set to get underway on Thursday, June 5 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa Redblacks. The Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders, and B.C. Lions all have home openers this week.