3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 1 is finally here

Week 1 of the 2025 CFL regular season has finally arrived, bringing with it a full slate of games from across the country.

We’ve waited seven painstaking months for this, so let’s not waste any time. Here are our picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 1 in the CFL.

Thursday, June 5: Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — 9:00 p.m. EDT

Ottawa seems serious about getting back to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2018 as Eugene Lewis was added to an already strong receiving corps and the team replaced almost its entire secondary. Meanwhile, the Roughriders are dealing with a banged up offensive line, though the additions of Mike Rose, Shane Ray, and Tevaughn Campbell should make an already vaunted defence even better.

ABBOTT: Rookie left tackle Payton Collins is in for a tougher test blocking Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter than Darta Lee is blocking Malik Carney and Shane Ray. Pray for Trevor Harris to get the ball out quickly.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: All the chatter I see out of Riderville is about how they are losing offensive linemen due to injury every day. Early struggles likely ahead.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: As much as the focus has been on Ottawa’s new offensive weapons, it’ll be the defence that has everyone talking after Week 1.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Week 1 is just one of those weeks where anything can happen and nothing should be taken seriously one way or another.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Ottawa has built a great team for 2025 but I see Saskatchewan pulling this one out with the home crowd and a clutch defensive performance.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: I like the Riders to win at home but the dogs are always barking in Week 1.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: I really like what Ottawa has put together for this year and this should be a great kickoff matchup — but I still see the Riders pulling off a relatively close win.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Riders haven’t lost at home to Ottawa since 2018 when Trevor Harris was on the other side. They win a nail-biter.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: Offensive line trouble for the Riders coupled with some added weapons to Ottawa’s arsenal could put Saskatchewan in a bad spot. Then again, the melon heads won’t make life easy on the Redblacks.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 6, Ottawa 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 6, Saskatchewan 3.

Friday, June 6: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Davis Alexander era has arrived in La Belle Province as the 26-year-old first-year starter is looking to prove his powerful arm can attack defences vertically down the field. The Argonauts are regrouping after getting picked clean yet again in free agency. The good news for Toronto fans? The last time that happened, the team still won the Grey Cup anyway. Nick Arbuckle will get the start under centre with Chad Kelly still out due to the fractured leg he suffered late last year.

ABBOTT: Toronto lost much more than it gained defensively, especially on the line of scrimmage. I expect Davis Alexander to gun it deep early and often.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Toronto is not yet at full strength, and the talent drain was substantial. This is a big chance for Montreal to make an early statement.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: It doesn’t seem to matter who the Argos lose, they reload every year. Montreal is tough at home but I need to see more from Alexander.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: Week 1 is just one of those weeks where anything can happen and nothing should be taken seriously one way or another.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Als haven’t forgotten last year’s East Final and the way it ended. Their defence will be ready to go against Arbuckle and send a message to the rest of the CFL.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: I like the Alouettes to win at home but the dogs are always barking in Week 1.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: The defending champs don’t look quite like last year. I’ll give Alexander a big win with the Als to start the season.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: There were lots of changes in Toronto and they’ll need time to gel. No longer aided by air horns, the Als still get it done at home.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

THOMAS: There are too many unknowns going into this one for me to be confident either way. When it doubt, take the home side in a squeaker.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 7, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, Toronto 4.

Saturday, June 7: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Tiger-Cats have added perennial All-CFL receiver Kenny Lawler to an already vaunted offensive attack, while defensive additions TyJuan Garbutt, Reggie Stubblefield, and DaShaun Amos should help secure the other side of the ball. Calgary also made a whack of changes defensively, possibly starting 12 new players on the unit. The biggest change, however, came under centre where Vernon Adams Jr. will look to ignite a passing attack that was often lacking in 2024.

ABBOTT: I don’t fully trust either defence yet but there’s no doubt which offence has more weapons. V.A. may be the new sheriff, but Bo still runs Cowtown.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: In five preseason drives under Vernon Adams Jr., the Stempeders scored 20 points. Their new-look offence goes off early.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: I don’t trust either of these teams, but give me V.A. looking to make an early statement.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: Week 1 is just one of those weeks where anything can happen and nothing should be taken seriously one way or another.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: V.A. always delivers at the beginning of the season. I’m not sure the Tiger-Cats can handle Calgary’s offence for 60 minutes.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: These might be the league’s two bottom defences, so the first team to 35 wins.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: I see this as a shootout. Bo Levi Mitchell finds a way.

Straight-up: Hamilton Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: The Stampeders will be better this year, especially on offence — but not right away.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: V.A. has the reigns in Calgary and will be looking to make a statement, but Hamilton has the edge in weapons at their disposal.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 5, Calgary 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 5, Calgary 4.

Saturday, June 7: Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions — 10:00 p.m. EDT

The CFL’s two new head coaches will face off in the Week 1 finale as Mark Kilam and the Elks take on Buck Pierce and the Lions. Edmonton spent more money than any other team in free agency, redoing their defensive line and accumulating arguably the league’s best core of Canadian talent. B.C., meanwhile, will be led by undisputed franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke as he enters his first full CFL season since 2022 when he was a legitimate M.O.P. candidate despite missing half the year due to injury.

ABBOTT: Rourke proves he’s back in a big way, but I predict a shootout courtesy of a questionable B.C. defence. This scoreline could be higher than Snoop Dogg pre-game.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: This game may lack intensity due to the hotbox potential of the pre-game concert. Despite that, Rourke exploits a defensive unit high on talent but low on chemistry.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: This has the potential to be the game of the week — a last-possession-wins kind of deal. I’ll take the home team in a close one.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Week 1 is just one of those weeks where anything can happen and nothing should be taken seriously one way or another.

Straight-up: Edmonton Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Nathan Rourke will want to prove why he was the best player in the CFL in 2022. He had a whole offseason to prepare and he will be ready to go.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Elks keep it close but the Lions celebrate a victory postgame with Gin and Juice in the locker room.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Edmonton rarely wins these openers. B.C has the edge on offence but the Elks have it on defence.

Straight-up: B.C Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: Tre Ford has lots of sweet moves but not as many as Snoop Dog on this night.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: Edmonton will improve under Tre Ford in 2025. There will be more pain first, however, Elks fans. Rourke and the Lions roll.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 8, Edmonton 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 6, B.C. 3.