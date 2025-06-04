Edmonton Elks extend CFL Most Outstanding Rookie Nick Anderson through 2026

The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Nick Anderson to a contract extension through 2026.

The 25-year-old native of Vicksburg, Miss. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 after recording 111 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was also named All-CFL.

“We believe Nick is a rising young player in this league and fits the mold of the type of person we want in our locker room and in our community,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement. “We’re excited Nick has shown his commitment to the Green and Gold and the city of Edmonton for the next two years.”

Anderson played four collegiate seasons at Tulane University where he recorded 283 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He attended training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 but didn’t make the team’s final roster after training camp.

On Tuesday, he was named the No. 23-ranked player in the CFL by TSN.

The Elks (0-0) will open their regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the B.C. Lions (0-0).