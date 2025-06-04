3DownNation’s 2025 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

The CFL’s regular season kicks off on Thursday night, which means it’s time to make predictions for this year’s championship game in Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers are the only West Division team to reach the Grey Cup since 2019, though they’ve dropped three straight in upset fashion. Toronto and Montreal have won recent championships, while Hamilton most recently appeared in the Grey Cup in 2021 and Ottawa last qualified in 2018.

Our nine contributors cover eight of the CFL’s nine markets — we’re still working on Toronto, given that Ben Grant has elected to focus on other duties (don’t worry, he’ll still write for us occasionally). As such, those making predictions include John Hodge, JC Abbott, Ryan Ballantine, Santino Filoso, Joel Gasson, Pablo Herrera-Vergara, Andrew Hoskins, Peter Klein, and Josh Thomas.

Abbott: Ottawa Redblacks, 24 — Edmonton Elks, 17

You can’t buy a championship but I’m bullish enough on Edmonton’s free-agent spending spree to think they can at least get to one. Strong trench play and ridiculous Canadian depth bode especially well for their success, even if I have questions on offence.

The team I have the least concern about offensively is the one I see beating them. Ottawa has slowly built back to relevance and has a loaded arsenal of receivers that I’m not sure anyone will have an answer for. This feels a lot like the group that propelled them to Grey Cup glory in 2016, but this time they’ll overcome Edmonton on their first go-around.

Ballantine: Calgary Stampeders, 32 — Edmonton Elks, 25

Never confuse me with someone that hopes his end-of-year predictions make him look like a genius. With that said, a Battle of Alberta Grey Cup that features longtime Stampeders coach Mark Kilam going up against his former club is exactly what this country needs.

A crossover Grey Cup is top of my CFL bucket list, so why not now?

Filoso: Ottawa Redblacks, 35 — Edmonton Elks, 34

In a game that won’t do any favours for the blood pressure of either team’s fan base, the Redblacks seal their eleventh Grey Cup victory as quarterback Dru Brown marches down the field and hits Geno Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown on the game’s final possession.

These two teams met the last time the Grey Cup was played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. Why can’t it happen again?

Gasson: Ottawa Redblacks, 35 — Saskatchewan Roughriders, 30

This is a tough matchup to predict. You could talk me into just about any Grey Cup scenario this year except for Calgary having much of a chance. Eight of the nine teams in the CFL could realistically be in the mix when all is said and done.

With that in mind, it’ll probably end up being a chalk season and we’ll see Winnipeg and Toronto again, but that’s too boring to predict. Give me a fresh matchup like Ottawa and Saskatchewan.

Herrera-Vergara: B.C. Lions, 31 — Montreal Alouettes, 27

This is the year the Lions finally get a home playoff game at BC Place and make it to the Grey Cup. The Alouettes will play with a chip on their shoulder after losing the East Final last year with five turnovers.

In the end, Nathan Rourke’s experience should give B.C. an edge over Davis Alexander and the Alouettes. The Lions haven’t lost a game against Montreal since Jason Maas became Montreal’s head coach.

Hodge: Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 29 — Ottawa Redblacks, 17

The Blue Bombers have never played in a home Grey Cup and after choking in the biggest game of the year for the past three seasons, they look like they can get it done in 2025. The team has upgraded its defensive line, return game, and added depth to the receiving corps. If the offensive line holds up, this is a complete team.

An angry Zach Collaros is a good Zach Collaros. After the embarrassment of a four-interception performance in last year’s Grey Cup and an off-field suspension, he looks like he’s dialled in.

Hoskins: Ottawa Redblacks, 36 — Saskatchewan Roughriders, 27

I really like the moves Ottawa made to bring balance to their team, keeping a strong defensive line intact while adding some firepower on offence. Bob Dyce provides consistency and a place where players want to succeed.

Saskatchewan will be good enough to get to the big game but winning in Winnipeg isn’t usually their thing.

Klein: Montreal Alouettes, 27 — Saskatchewan Roughriders, 14

Winnipeg’s playoff disappointment comes one round early this year and a second season under Corey Mace helps the Riders get to the Grey Cup.

Montreal felt like they were well on their way to a title last year before injuries got in the way. You can never assume injuries won’t cause problems again but if they can stay relatively healthy, the Alouettes should be a real contender again.

Thomas: Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 36 — B.C. Lions, 35

The Tiger-Cats have the makings of an elite football team in every phase. They have a legitimate ground game, added Kenny Lawler to an already strong receiving corps, and Brent Monson will have the defence looking better than they have in years.

Hamilton beats B.C. with a walk-off rouge to win their first Grey Cup since 1999.