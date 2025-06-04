2025 CFL head coaches ranked by career win percentage

There are two rookie head coaches competing against seven veterans this year in the Canadian Football League.

Longtime coordinators Mark Kilam and Buck Pierce joined the fraternity in Edmonton and B.C., respectively, during the offseason.

Kilam served as a head coach for one game with the Calgary Stampeders when he filled in for Dave Dickenson in 2022, recording a 17-3 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The victory gives him a perfect 1-0 win-loss record and 1.000 win percentage.

However, for our ranking purposes, we are going to focus on coaches who have at least one full year as a bench boss.

1) Ryan Dinwiddie, Toronto — 2020 — 46-22 (.676). Playoffs: 5-2 with 2 Grey Cups.

2) Dave Dickenson, Calgary — 2016 — 84-53-3 (.611). Playoffs: 4-6 with 1 Grey Cup.

3) Mike O’Shea, Winnipeg — 2014 — 107-69 (.608). Playoffs: 9-6 with 2 Grey Cups.

4) Jason Maas, Montreal — 2023 — 62-45-1 (.579). Playoffs: 6-4 with 1 Grey Cup.

5) Corey Mace, Saskatchewan — 2024 — 9-8-1 (.528). Playoffs: 1-1.

6) Scott Milanovich, Hamilton — 2024 — 50-58 (.463). Playoffs: 3-2 with 1 Grey Cup.

7) Bob Dyce, Ottawa — 2023 — 17-31-1 (.357). Playoffs: 0-1.

O’Shea and Dickenson are the league’s longest-serving head coaches, yet they still have impressive marks when compared against their younger counterparts. Dinwiddie has been a head coach for only four seasons but has led the Argonauts to two Grey Cups, an impressive .500 batting average when it comes to winning CFL championships.

There also are four former head coaches currently on staffs around the league.

Mike Benevides — 33-21 (.611). Playoffs: 0-3.

Craig Dickenson — 34-34 (.500). Playoffs: 1-2.

Rick Campbell — 82-92-2 (.472). Playoffs: 6-6 with 1 Grey Cup.

Richie Hall — 16-20 (.444). Playoffs: 0-1.

Benevides currently serves as B.C.’s defensive coordinator, while Dickenson is Calgary’s special teams coordinator. Campbell was hired as Ottawa’s special team coordinator this offseason, while Hall is a defensive assistant with Winnipeg.

There’s also one current general manager who has been a head coach in the CFL.

Danny Maciocia — 41-44 (.476). Playoffs: 5-2 with 1 Grey Cup.