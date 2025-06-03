Saskatchewan Roughriders sign punter James Evans after release from Blue Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter James Evans.

The 24-year-old native of New Zealand was Winnipeg’s second-round pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He dressed for both of the team’s preseason games, punting six times for a net average of 38.3 yards.

The six-foot-one, 217-pounder played collegiately at Indiana University where he punted 237 times for a gross average of 43.7 yards over 49 games.

Evans was released by the Blue Bombers at the conclusion of training camp.

The Roughriders (0-0) will open the regular season on Thursday, June 5 against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.