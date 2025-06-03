Ottawa Redblacks rule out OL Peter Godber for season-opener against Roughriders

The Ottawa Redblacks have ruled out Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber for the team’s season-opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders due to a hand injury.

The 30-year-old blocker spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting 27 games at centre. He signed with the Redblacks as a free agent in February.

The native of Toronto, Ont. was originally selected with the third overall pick of the 2018 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions out of Rice University. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season and made his first career start that year. He spent four seasons with B.C. before leaving for Regina.

The Redblacks have also ruled out receiver Nick Mardner (knee), offensive linemen Eric Starczala (head) and Zack Pelehos (foot), defensive linemen Nigel Romick (abdomen) and Aidan John (knee), and defensive back Justin Howell (foot). Meanwhile, linebacker Frankie Griffin (knee) and defensive back Deandre Lamont (hamstring) are questionable.

Ottawa (0-0) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.