Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks post most on TSN top 50 CFL players list

TSN released its annual top 50 CFL players list on Tuesday with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks leading the way with seven players each.

Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was Hamilton’s highest-ranked player at No. 3, while Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford was Edmonton’s top-ranked player at No. 9.

Six members of the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks made the list, as did five members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders rounded out the list with four players each. Running back Ka’Deem Carey made the cut despite not currently being on a roster.

Multiple 3DownNation contributors completed ballots for the voting, which was conducted by members of the national media.

Players who did not make the rankings after appearing last year include Saskatchewan REC Shawn Bane Jr., Toronto DL Anthony Lanier II, free agent LB Adam Bighill, Winnipeg OL Patrick Neufeld, Ottawa OL Drew Desjarlais, Montreal QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, free agent DB T.J. Lee, Hamilton DB Reggie Stubblefield, Ottawa DL Bryce Carter, B.C. RB James Butler, free agent RB Kevin Brown, Winnipeg DB Deatrick Nichols, B.C. LB Micah Awe, Edmonton KR Javon Leake, free agent DB Demerio Houston, free agent REC Alexander Hollins, Winnipeg REC Nic Demski, Toronto LB Cameron Judge, Saskatchewan OL Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan DL Mike Rose, Edmonton QB Cody Fajardo, B.C. REC Keon Hatcher, and Saskatchewan RB A.J. Ouellette.

Players who made the list after missing it last year include Montreal OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, Edmonton OL David Beard, Hamilton DB DaShaun Amos, Ottawa QB Dru Brown, Edmonton LB Nyles Morgan, Saskatchewan DB C.J. Reavis, Ottawa RB William Stanback, Calgary DB Damon Webb, Edmonton QB Tre Ford, Edmonton OL Martez Ivey, Saskatchewan OL Logan Ferland, Toronto KR Janarion Grant, Ottawa DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Montreal REC Tyson Philpot, Edmonton LB Nick Anderson, free agent RB Ka’Deem Carey, Ottawa REC Justin Hardy, Edmonton DB Tyrell Ford, B.C. REC Justin McInnis, and Saskatchewan DB Rolan Milligan Jr.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts also weren’t on the list last season, though they were ineligible as they were on rosters in the NFL at the time.

50) OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal Alouettes

49) DB Jamal Peters, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

48) OL David Beard, Edmonton Elks

47) DB DaShaun Amos, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

46) QB Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

45) LB Nyles Morgan, Edmonton Elks

44) DB C.J. Reavis, Saskatchewan Roughriders

43) LB Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan Roughriders

42) RB William Stanback, Ottawa Redblacks

41) DB Damon Webb, Calgary Stampeders

40) LB Darnell Sankey, Montreal Alouettes

39) QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

38) OL Martez Ivey, Edmonton Elks

37) OL Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

36) DL Casey Sayles, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

35) OL Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

34) DL Mustafa Johnson, Montreal Alouettes

33) DB Garry Peters, B.C. Lions

32) KR Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts

31) DL Mathieu Betts, B.C. Lions

30) DB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal Alouettes

29) REC Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

28) OL Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

27) DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa Redblacks

26) REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes

25) REC Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders

24) QB Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

23) LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

22) OL Dejon Allen, B.C. Lions

21) DL Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders

20) REC Tim White, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

19) RB Ka’Deem Carey, Free Agent

18) REC Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks

17) REC Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks

16) OL Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

15) DB Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks

14) REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

13) DL Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks

12) DL Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

11) QB Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts

10) QB Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

9) DB Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks

8) QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

7) QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

6) REC Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions

5) LB Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts

4) LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

3) QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2) DB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

1) RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers