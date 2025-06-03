Former CFL player Mike Filer to be inducted into Brantford & Area Sports Hall of Recognition

Former CFL offensive lineman Mike Filer is being inducted into the Brantford & Area Sports Hall of Recognition. The announcement was made last month and the formal induction ceremony will occur on June 11.

Filer was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2012 CFL Draft out of Mount Allison University, where he was a two-time AUS all-star and one-time U Sports All-Canadian. After attending training camp with the Calgary Stampeders, he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he spent eight seasons.

The six-foot-one, 300-pound blocker played 112 career regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats, helping the team appear in three Grey Cups. He announced his retirement prior to the CFL returning to the field in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s other inductees include basketball player Liz Hart, swimming builder Suzanne Paulins, golfer Jennifer Kirby, hockey builder Scott Rex, and sports journalism builder Brian Smiley.

Brantford, Ont. has a population of around 150,000 and is located 40 kilometres west of Hamilton. Football players already in the Brantford & Area Sports Hall of Recognition include Alan Moffat, Roy Kurtz, Nick Kaczur, Terry Ireland, Jim Papai Jr., and Lonnie Maich.